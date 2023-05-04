BREAKING – Google Pixel Fold Is Launching On May 10 – Here’s Your First Official Teaser!

It’s official – Google Pixel Fold is launching on May 10 at the Google I/O event.

It looks like the Google I/O 2023 event will be more about the Pixel phones, two phones to be particular – Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7A.

Google has posted the first official teaser of the company’s upcoming foldable smartphone; take a look:

This is the first foldable from Google and the first outside of Samsung to hit the US markets. It is a crucial launch for Google as it sets its eye on the Foldable market, which Samsung currently has a monopoly on, at least in the US market.

Several Foldable phones include Oppo Find N2, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Xiaomi Mix Fold, Honor Magic Vs, Vivo X Fold 2, and Vivo X Flip. etc. has launched in the European, Global and Chinese markets, but they have yet to be launched in the US market. This will be the first time US customers will have a choice of Foldable smartphones. This is the reason that makes this phone exciting. Another thing that makes us look forward to this launch is how Google prices its devices; just compare Pixel 7 and Galaxy S22 prices; the company always undercuts Samsung in pricing. We might just see a Foldable phone that doesn’t cost twice the price of a normal flagship like Galaxy S23 or iPhone 14.

Google Pixel Fold: What To Expect?

As we can see from the above teaser, Google Pixel Fold looks just like the one from the leaks. Several leaks have revealed the phone months before, but this official teaser confirms all those leaks.

Google Pixel Fold follows the design principles of existing Pixel phones; it has the familiar rectangular camera island, which hosts the triple camera setup of Pixel Fold. Pixel Fold uses a wider outer screen like Oppo Find N2, unlike a taller outer screen like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Previous leaks suggested the phone has a 7.67-inch inner display and a 5.79-inch outer display. The inner display will have a resolution of 2,208 x 1,840 pixels, while the outer display will have 2092 x 1,080 pixels. Also, Pixel Fold will reportedly use a teardrop-shaped hinge, resulting in better crease and the ability to close the phone without leaving a gap.

Pin

Coming to the internals, Google Tensor G2 SoC will power the phone, and we can expect up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of onboard storage. Previous leaks suggested that the phone will come with Sony IMX787 primary camera, a telephoto camera with a Samsung ISOCELL S5K3J1 sensor and Sony IMX386 sensor for ultrawide.

As for pricing, the phone could be priced at around $1300 to $1500, as per previous leaks. If that is the case, foldable smartphones are getting a disruption at the hands of Google.