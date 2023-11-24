Google Pixel Black Friday Deals: Save 25% On Pixel 8 & 7A
Black Friday is synonymous with great deals, and this year, tech enthusiasts have much to look forward to with the Google Pixel lineup. Here’s a detailed comparison of the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 8 deals to help you decide which phone is the right pick for you…
Best Google Pixel Phone Black Friday Deals
Google Pixel 7a Deals
- Color & Storage: 🎨 Available in Charcoal and Sea with 128 GB.
- Rating: ⭐ 4.1/5 from 860 reviews.
- Discount: 💸 Was $499.00, Now $374.00 (25% off).
- Features: 📸 Wide-angle lens, 🔋 24-hour battery.
- Ideal For: 👤 Those seeking an affordable, high-quality camera phone.
Google Pixel 8 Deals
128 GB Variants
- Colors: 🎨 Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose.
- Rating: ⭐ 4.0/5 from 86 reviews.
- Discount: 💸 Reduced from $699.00 to $549.00 (21% off).
- Features: 📱 Advanced Pixel camera, 🔐 Powerful security.
256 GB Variants
- Colors: 🎨 Obsidian and Rose.
- Rating: ⭐ 4.0/5 from 86 reviews.
- Discount: 💸 Now $609.00, Down from $759.00 (20% off).
- Features: 📱 Similar to 128 GB, but with more storage.
These Google Pixel deals are perfect for tech enthusiasts looking for top-notch smartphones at great prices. Whether you’re into photography, need robust security, or just want a reliable daily phone, these Pixel models are sure to impress! 📱✨
And there’s also some pretty tasty deals available for Google’s Pixel Buds headphones too.
Editor’s Notes / Recommendations
Google’s Pixel phones are now one of the most solid options on the market for Android fans.
It didn’t start this way; Google has had its fair share of QC issues with its Pixel phones. But the 7a and 8 series are widely recognised as being very reliable phones.
Which should you get? For those that demand the best with respect to performance and imaging technology, the Pixel 8 is always going to be the one to go for.
But if you’re on a budget, the Pixel 7a represents some of the best value for money you’ll come across in the phone market right now. Add in a 20% Black Friday discount and you’re laughing.
Google Pixel 8: Pros and Cons
Pros
- Advanced Camera: The Pixel 8 boasts a cutting-edge camera system, ideal for photography enthusiasts.
- High Performance: Equipped with a more powerful processor, it’s great for heavy-duty tasks and gaming.
- Enhanced Features: Offers additional features like wireless charging and water resistance.
- Long Battery Life: A robust battery suitable for extended use.
- Premium Build Quality: Comes with a more refined and durable design.
Cons
- Higher Price Point: More expensive, making it less accessible for budget-conscious consumers.
- Size and Weight: Might be bulkier, which could be a downside for users preferring a more compact phone.
Best For: Tech-savvy users and photography enthusiasts looking for a high-end smartphone with advanced features. Ideal for those who frequently use their phone for gaming, high-quality photo and video capture, and are not constrained by budget.
Google Pixel 7a: Pros and Cons
Pros
- Affordable: The Pixel 7a is more budget-friendly, offering great value for its features.
- Solid Camera Performance: While not as advanced as the Pixel 8, it still delivers high-quality photos.
- Good Battery Life: Reliable battery performance suitable for daily use.
- Compact and Lightweight: Easier to handle and carry around.
- Sufficient for Everyday Tasks: Well-equipped for regular, non-intensive tasks.
Cons
- Limited Advanced Features: Lacks some of the high-end features of the Pixel 8, like wireless charging.
- Lower Performance: Not as powerful as the Pixel 8, which might be noticeable in intensive tasks or gaming.
Best For: Budget-conscious users or those who require a straightforward, reliable smartphone for everyday tasks. It’s ideal for individuals who want a quality phone without needing top-tier features or for those who prefer a smaller, more compact device.