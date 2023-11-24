🔍

Google Pixel Black Friday Deals: Save 25% On Pixel 8 & 7A

Richard Goodwin

11/24/23 •  4 min read

Black Friday is synonymous with great deals, and this year, tech enthusiasts have much to look forward to with the Google Pixel lineup. Here’s a detailed comparison of the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 8 deals to help you decide which phone is the right pick for you

Best Google Pixel Phone Black Friday Deals

Google Pixel 7a Deals

  • Color & Storage: 🎨 Available in Charcoal and Sea with 128 GB.
  • Rating: ⭐ 4.1/5 from 860 reviews.
  • Discount: 💸 Was $499.00, Now $374.00 (25% off).
  • Features: 📸 Wide-angle lens, 🔋 24-hour battery.
  • Ideal For: 👤 Those seeking an affordable, high-quality camera phone.

Google Pixel 8 Deals

128 GB Variants

256 GB Variants

These Google Pixel deals are perfect for tech enthusiasts looking for top-notch smartphones at great prices. Whether you’re into photography, need robust security, or just want a reliable daily phone, these Pixel models are sure to impress! 📱✨

And there’s also some pretty tasty deals available for Google’s Pixel Buds headphones too.

Editor’s Notes / Recommendations

pixel 8 and pixel 8 pro buyers guidePin

Google’s Pixel phones are now one of the most solid options on the market for Android fans. 

It didn’t start this way; Google has had its fair share of QC issues with its Pixel phones. But the 7a and 8 series are widely recognised as being very reliable phones. 

Which should you get? For those that demand the best with respect to performance and imaging technology, the Pixel 8 is always going to be the one to go for. 

But if you’re on a budget, the Pixel 7a represents some of the best value for money you’ll come across in the phone market right now. Add in a 20% Black Friday discount and you’re laughing. 

Google Pixel 8: Pros and Cons

pixel 8 specsPin

Pros

  • Advanced Camera: The Pixel 8 boasts a cutting-edge camera system, ideal for photography enthusiasts.
  • High Performance: Equipped with a more powerful processor, it’s great for heavy-duty tasks and gaming.
  • Enhanced Features: Offers additional features like wireless charging and water resistance.
  • Long Battery Life: A robust battery suitable for extended use.
  • Premium Build Quality: Comes with a more refined and durable design.

Cons

  • Higher Price Point: More expensive, making it less accessible for budget-conscious consumers.
  • Size and Weight: Might be bulkier, which could be a downside for users preferring a more compact phone.

Best For: Tech-savvy users and photography enthusiasts looking for a high-end smartphone with advanced features. Ideal for those who frequently use their phone for gaming, high-quality photo and video capture, and are not constrained by budget.

SAVE 20% TODAY

Google Pixel 7a: Pros and Cons

google pixel 7aPin

Pros

  • Affordable: The Pixel 7a is more budget-friendly, offering great value for its features.
  • Solid Camera Performance: While not as advanced as the Pixel 8, it still delivers high-quality photos.
  • Good Battery Life: Reliable battery performance suitable for daily use.
  • Compact and Lightweight: Easier to handle and carry around.
  • Sufficient for Everyday Tasks: Well-equipped for regular, non-intensive tasks.

Cons

  • Limited Advanced Features: Lacks some of the high-end features of the Pixel 8, like wireless charging.
  • Lower Performance: Not as powerful as the Pixel 8, which might be noticeable in intensive tasks or gaming.

Best For: Budget-conscious users or those who require a straightforward, reliable smartphone for everyday tasks. It’s ideal for individuals who want a quality phone without needing top-tier features or for those who prefer a smaller, more compact device.

SAVE 21% TODAY

