Google Pixel Black Friday Deals: Save 25% On Pixel 8 & 7A

11/24/23 • 4 min read

Black Friday is synonymous with great deals, and this year, tech enthusiasts have much to look forward to with the Google Pixel lineup. Here’s a detailed comparison of the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 8 deals to help you decide which phone is the right pick for you…

Best Google Pixel Phone Black Friday Deals Google Pixel 7a Deals Color & Storage : 🎨 Available in Charcoal and Sea with 128 GB.

: 🎨 Available in Charcoal and Sea with 128 GB. Rating : ⭐ 4.1/5 from 860 reviews.

: ⭐ 4.1/5 from 860 reviews. Discount : 💸 Was $499.00, Now $374.00 (25% off).

: Features : 📸 Wide-angle lens, 🔋 24-hour battery.

: 📸 Wide-angle lens, 🔋 24-hour battery. Ideal For: 👤 Those seeking an affordable, high-quality camera phone. Google Pixel 8 Deals 128 GB Variants Colors : 🎨 Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose.

: 🎨 Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose. Rating : ⭐ 4.0/5 from 86 reviews.

: ⭐ 4.0/5 from 86 reviews. Discount : 💸 Reduced from $699.00 to $549.00 (21% off).

: Features: 📱 Advanced Pixel camera, 🔐 Powerful security. 256 GB Variants Colors : 🎨 Obsidian and Rose.

: 🎨 Obsidian and Rose. Rating : ⭐ 4.0/5 from 86 reviews.

: ⭐ 4.0/5 from 86 reviews. Discount : 💸 Now $609.00, Down from $759.00 (20% off).

: Features: 📱 Similar to 128 GB, but with more storage. These Google Pixel deals are perfect for tech enthusiasts looking for top-notch smartphones at great prices. Whether you’re into photography, need robust security, or just want a reliable daily phone, these Pixel models are sure to impress! 📱✨ And there’s also some pretty tasty deals available for Google’s Pixel Buds headphones too.

Editor’s Notes / Recommendations

Google’s Pixel phones are now one of the most solid options on the market for Android fans.

It didn’t start this way; Google has had its fair share of QC issues with its Pixel phones. But the 7a and 8 series are widely recognised as being very reliable phones.

Which should you get? For those that demand the best with respect to performance and imaging technology, the Pixel 8 is always going to be the one to go for.

But if you’re on a budget, the Pixel 7a represents some of the best value for money you’ll come across in the phone market right now. Add in a 20% Black Friday discount and you’re laughing.

Google Pixel 8: Pros and Cons

Pros

Advanced Camera : The Pixel 8 boasts a cutting-edge camera system , ideal for photography enthusiasts.

: , ideal for photography enthusiasts. High Performance : Equipped with a more powerful processor, it’s great for heavy-duty tasks and gaming.

: Equipped with a more powerful processor, it’s great for heavy-duty tasks and gaming. Enhanced Features : Offers additional features like wireless charging and water resistance.

: Offers additional features like wireless charging and water resistance. Long Battery Life : A robust battery suitable for extended use.

: A robust battery suitable for extended use. Premium Build Quality: Comes with a more refined and durable design.

Cons

Higher Price Point : More expensive, making it less accessible for budget-conscious consumers.

: More expensive, making it less accessible for budget-conscious consumers. Size and Weight: Might be bulkier, which could be a downside for users preferring a more compact phone.

Best For: Tech-savvy users and photography enthusiasts looking for a high-end smartphone with advanced features. Ideal for those who frequently use their phone for gaming, high-quality photo and video capture, and are not constrained by budget.

Google Pixel 7a: Pros and Cons

Pros

Affordable : The Pixel 7a is more budget-friendly , offering great value for its features.

: , offering great value for its features. Solid Camera Performance : While not as advanced as the Pixel 8, it still delivers high-quality photos.

: While not as advanced as the Pixel 8, it still delivers high-quality photos. Good Battery Life : Reliable battery performance suitable for daily use.

: Reliable battery performance suitable for daily use. Compact and Lightweight : Easier to handle and carry around.

: Easier to handle and carry around. Sufficient for Everyday Tasks: Well-equipped for regular, non-intensive tasks.

Cons

Limited Advanced Features : Lacks some of the high-end features of the Pixel 8, like wireless charging.

: Lacks some of the high-end features of the Pixel 8, like wireless charging. Lower Performance: Not as powerful as the Pixel 8, which might be noticeable in intensive tasks or gaming.

Best For: Budget-conscious users or those who require a straightforward, reliable smartphone for everyday tasks. It's ideal for individuals who want a quality phone without needing top-tier features or for those who prefer a smaller, more compact device.