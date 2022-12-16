Pixel 8 Camera Specs Update: What To Expect… 

What can we expect from the camera tech on Google’s incoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro? Let’s investigate…

Arguably the best part of owning a Google Pixel phone is the camera tech; Google has been something of a trailblazer with respect to imaging technology during the past several years, proving you can do quite a lot with fairly limited hardware.

The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 both have very capable cameras. In terms of overall quality and performance, they’re both up there with the best on the market right now (Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra).

But what can we expect from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s camera tech. Are we looking at major updates across the board or subtle, yet important refinements and tweaks on what came before? Let’s take a look at all the rumors thus far…

Pixel 8 Camera Specs [Rumors]

Back Camera 64 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP, AF, LED Flash Front Camera 16 MP (Selfie Camera) Camera Features Dual-LED Flash, Auto-HDR, Panorama, Pixel Shift

As of right now, details about Google’s plans for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s camera tech are pretty thin – nothing concrete is known just yet.

My source, a reliable chap who works in the telecoms industry, told me that, while there will be improvements, notably in the Pixel 8 Pro’s zooming capabilities, the actual hardware will be very similar to what Google used on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google is also apparently keen to bolster the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s video recording capabilities. This will likely translate into improved action mode shooting, increased video recording resolution quality (8K, potentially), and new shooting modes similar to what we’ve seen from Apple in recent times.

Loads of content creators are now using iPhones – usually the iPhone 13 Pro Max or the iPhone 14 Pro Max – to shoot content for YouTube. Apple has been targeting these types of users for years now, so I’d expect Google to increase its efforts in this regard following the Pixel 8’s release.

With the Pixel 8’s zooming capabilities, word on the street suggests either both models or just the Pixel 8 Pro getting a 10x Optical Zoom. If true, this would be a massive update on the Pixel 7 Pro – its max is 5x optical zoom.

Google Pixel 8 Key Takeaways What’s It Called: Google’s flagship Pixel phones for 2023 will be called the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Pixel 8 Launch & Release Date : The Pixel 8 will almost certainly get a launch and release date inside October 2023.

: The Pixel 8 will almost certainly get a launch and release date inside October 2023. New Features : Google will debut its Tensor 3 CPU inside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro; there will likely be improvements to zoom on its Pro model with the inclusion of 10x optical zoom; both models will get 120Hz displays; and, finally, both will be the first to run Android 14

: Google will debut its Tensor 3 CPU inside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro; there will likely be improvements to zoom on its Pro model with the inclusion of 10x optical zoom; both models will get 120Hz displays; and, finally, both will be the first to run Android 14 Price: If Google is keen to carry on the momentum set by its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we expect it to keep the price of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro exactly the same. If that does turn out to be the case, you’ll pay $599 for the Pixel 8 and $899 for the Pixel 8 Pro.

