The Google Pixel 7 256GB Is Now Cheaper Than Pixel 8a

The Pixel 8a is and that means the Pixel 7 256GB is now cheaper. But is it actually better? Let’s find out…

The Pixel 8a is here and – unless you’ve been asleep these past few days – it is a monstrously good proposition. For $499/£499, you get the latest Tensor G3 chipset, a boatload of camera updates and tweaks, and all of Google’s latest AI smarts.

The price point for the Pixel 8a is outstanding for what you get. But £499 is still £499 – 500 quid is still a fair chunk of change. So, what if you could get in on the Pixel action for slightly less?

The Pixel 7 256GB can be had for less than the Pixel 8a and, of course, the Pixel 8 series.

Google is now offering the phone for £449 in the UK and to sweeten the deal, you also get a three months free trial of YouTube Premium (I literally could not live with YouTube Premium, IYKYK) and Google One 100GB.

Is The Pixel 7 A Legit Option In 2024? Yeah, of course it is – it’s only one generation back, so you’re getting pretty much everything you need with camera tech and AI smarts. Plus, it’ll get two more major Android updates and four more years of security updates. But is the Pixel 7 actually better than the newer Pixel 8a? The Pixel 8a is newer but it isn’t a mainline Pixel phone – it’s a budget model. That means, generally speaking, certain corners are usually cut. But that’s when you compare it to the Pixel 8; what about if you compare the Pixel 8a to last year’s Pixel 7? Is the specs / performance gap still as large, or does the Pixel 8a outperform the older Pixel 7? The 8a series now comes in a new 256GB variant, as well as new colors, so one of the biggest concerns with Google’s Pixel series – limited storage – has now been addressed. But that’s just one aspect, there’s a million and one other factors to consider – from things like the camera tech and display tech to the CPU and GPU. All of the main differences between the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 8a, however, are covered in more detail below, so read on for the full breakdown.

How Does Pixel 8a Compare To The Pixel 7? Pin Here’s a complete breakdown of the main differences between the Pixel 7 and the newer Pixel 8a: Display: The Pixel 7 has a slightly larger 6.3-inch display compared to the 6.1-inch display on the Pixel 8a.

The Pixel 8a’s display has a higher peak brightness of 2000 nits, while the Pixel 7’s display has a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

The Pixel 7 has a higher screen-to-body ratio of 84.13% compared to 81.28% on the Pixel 8a. Processor and GPU: The Pixel 7 uses the older Google Tensor G2 (5nm) chip, while the Pixel 8a features the newer Google Tensor G3 (4nm) chip.

The Pixel 8a has a more advanced GPU (Immortalis-G715s MC10) compared to the Pixel 7. Battery: The Pixel 8a has a slightly larger 4492 mAh battery compared to the 4355 mAh battery on the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7 supports faster wireless charging at 20W and reverse wireless charging, while the Pixel 8a only supports 7.5W wireless charging with no mention of reverse wireless charging. Camera: The Pixel 8a has a higher resolution 64 MP main camera compared to the 50 MP main camera on the Pixel 7.

However, the Pixel 7’s main camera has a larger sensor size (1/1.31″) and pixel size (1.2 μm) compared to the Pixel 8a’s main camera with a sensor size of 1/1.73″ and pixel size of 0.8 μm. Design and Durability: The Pixel 7 has a glass back (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus) and an aluminum frame, while the Pixel 8a has a plastic back and an aluminum frame.

The Pixel 7 has a higher IP68 water and dust resistance rating compared to the IP67 rating on the Pixel 8a. Connectivity: The Pixel 7 supports more 5G bands compared to the Pixel 8a.

The Pixel 8a has Wi-Fi 6E support, while the Pixel 7 only supports up to Wi-Fi 6. Price: The Pixel 7 is priced slightly lower at £449 compared to the Pixel 8a at £499.

Key Takeaways The Pixel 8a The Pixel 8a has some advantages over the Pixel 7, such as a newer processor, more advanced GPU, higher peak brightness, slightly larger battery, and newer Wi-Fi standard support. VIEW LATEST DEALS Explore Features → The Pixel 7 The Pixel 7, on the other hand, has advantages in terms of wireless charging speed, reverse wireless charging, main camera sensor size and pixel size, build materials, and water resistance rating VIEW LATEST DEALS Explore Features →