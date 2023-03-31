Google Charging Speaker Dock Predictions: How Will It Work?

Google’s prepping a brand new “dock” to launch alongside its Pixel Tablet, and it’s called the Google Charging Speaker Dock…

The Google Pixel Tablet will launch later this year and it is tipped to be a complete “rethink” of how Google has approached tablets in the past. Part of its main allure will be its unique charging and speaker dock, officially known as the Google Charging Speaker Dock.

What is The Google Charging Speaker Dock?

The Google Charging Speaker Dock is a unique accessory that will be available for use with the Google Pixel Tablet. As the name suggests, the Charging Speaker Dock serves a dual purpose.

Firstly, it allows users to charge their Pixel Tablet, ensuring that it’s always ready to go whenever you need it. But that’s not all – the dock also features a built-in speaker system that promises to take your audio experience to the next level.

This stereo speaker system is designed to deliver rich, high-quality sound that’s perfect for everything from binge-watching your favorite shows to hosting an impromptu dance party.

Google Charging Speaker Dock Specs

Because neither the Pixel Tablet nor the Google Charging Dock Speaker are official, it is tricky to discuss what kind of spec it will feature. But we can speculate based about what they could, potentially, be like based on Google’s current Next Hub Max speaker.

The Pixel Tablet, when placed inside the Google Charging Dock Speaker, is said to double as a kind of Nest Max Hub, and the current specs for the Nest Max Hub are as follows:

Predicted Specs: Audio : Stereo speaker system (2x 18mm 10W tweeters, 1x 75mm 30W woofer)

: Stereo speaker system (2x 18mm 10W tweeters, 1x 75mm 30W woofer) Microphone : Far-field microphones

: Far-field microphones Voice Technology : Google Assistant built-in, Voice Match technology

: Google Assistant built-in, Voice Match technology Sensors : Ultrasound sensing, Ambient EQ light sensor (x2)

: Ultrasound sensing, Ambient EQ light sensor (x2) Connectivity : Wifi: 802.11b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth: 5.0 support, Chromecast built-in, 802.15.4 (at 2.4GHz) Thread support

: Wifi: 802.11b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth: 5.0 support, Chromecast built-in, 802.15.4 (at 2.4GHz) Thread support Power : 30W power adapter

: 30W power adapter Ports: DC Power Jack

But the Charging Speaker Dock isn’t just about audio – it’s also designed to make your life easier in other ways too.

It will ship with Google Assistant built-in, so users can enjoy hands-free help from the Assistant while their tablet is docked, making it even easier to get things done around the house.

Additionally, the dock – if is, indeed, based on the current Nest Hub Max, as leaks suggest – will features ultrasound sensing and voice match technology, which allows it to detect when someone is nearby and tailor its responses accordingly.

Overall, the Charging Speaker Dock promises to be a unique selling point for the Google Pixel Tablet.

By combining powerful audio with convenient charging and Google Assistant integration, it’s clear that Google is aiming to do something a little different with its next big tablet release.

However, interested buyers should note that the dock will be sold separately from the tablet, so be sure to budget accordingly.