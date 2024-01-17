Godzilla Minus One Streaming Release Date: When’s It Happening!?

01/17/24 • 6 min read

Pin

When will Godzilla Minus One get a streaming release date? Here’s what we know so far (and some speculation about potential dates)…

TL;DR: Godzilla Minus One Streaming Release Date 🦖🎥 Streaming Availability : Not yet available 🚫📺 No confirmed platforms. We could be waiting until mid-2024 for any official announcements

: Not yet available 🚫📺 No confirmed platforms. We could be waiting until mid-2024 for any official announcements Theatrical Release : Nov 3, 2023 (Japan), Dec 1, 2023 (International) 🌏🎬

: Nov 3, 2023 (Japan), Dec 1, 2023 (International) 🌏🎬 Streaming Release Date : No official news, possibly in 2024 🤔💭 No idea yet on whether it’ll be coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon or Apple TV+. Given the popularity of the film, a bidding war is likely currently on-going.

: No official news, possibly in 2024 🤔💭 No idea yet on whether it’ll be coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon or Apple TV+. Given the popularity of the film, a bidding war is likely currently on-going. Physical Media Release : Expected late 2024 (Blu-ray) 📀

: Expected late 2024 (Blu-ray) 📀 Current Status : Playing in theaters, black-and-white version in Japan 🇯🇵🎞️

: Playing in theaters, black-and-white version in Japan 🇯🇵🎞️ Speculation: Might stream ~6 months post-theatrical run, like “Shin Godzilla” (unconfirmed) 🕒🤷‍♂️

Godzilla Minus One is making a killing at the box office. The film has received rave reviews and acclaim from literally everybody – movie goers, Godzilla fans, even the critics love it.

The film cost $15 million to make too which, given the scope of some of the scenes and the general quality of the acting, script, and FX, is utterly ridiculous.

Hollywood Blockbuster Budgets vs Godzilla Minus One ($15 Million) For instance, the following films – released inside the last 12 months – all cost more than $15 million to make (and most of them, with the exception of The Batman and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are no way near as visually impressive or as good from a story perspective as Godzilla Minus One): Avatar: The Way of Water (December 2023): Estimated budget of $350-460 million. The eagerly awaited sequel to James Cameron’s sci-fi epic returns to Pandora, this time focusing on the Sully family’s underwater adventures.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 2023): Estimated budget of $250-300 million. Harrison Ford’s likely final outing as Indy sees him teaming up with his goddaughter to chase a mysterious artifact.

Jurassic World Dominion (June 2023): Estimated budget of $167 million. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard face a world overrun by dinosaurs in this action-packed sequel.

The Gray Man (July 2023): Estimated budget of $200 million. Ryan Gosling portrays a hunted CIA black ops mercenary in this Russo brothers directed thriller.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (July 2023): Estimated budget of $190 million. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment of the franchise, promising more death-defying stunts and globetrotting espionage.

Lightyear (June 2023): Estimated budget of $200 million. Pixar explores the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the space ranger who inspired the Toy Story toy, with Chris Evans voicing the character.

Elvis (June 2023): Estimated budget of $85 million. Baz Luhrmann directs this biopic of the King of Rock and Roll, starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The Batman (March 2023): Estimated budget of $185-200 million. Matt Reeves reboots the Batman franchise with Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, joined by Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 2023): Estimated budget of $180-200 million. Taika Waititi directs the fourth Thor movie, featuring Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir.

Black Adam (October 2023): Estimated budget of $190 million. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally brings the anti-hero Black Adam to the big screen in this DC Comics adaptation.

Why Godzilla Minus One is SOOOOO Good

The formula that makes Godzilla Minus One so impressive and memorable is a simple one: it has a good story, a rock-solid script, and the acting and character development is brilliant.

Hollywood used to do this quite well too but for whatever reason (spoiler: it’s franchises, franchises, franchises and more franchises) it is very much off its game in recent years, leaving the field wide open for producers like Toho to fill the void.

Godzilla Minus One focuses on story first and foremost, building actual characters you care about. The action is frenzied too but the story – and the people in it – are what really draws you in.

Yamazaki also brings something new to the Godzilla-verse: a more modern understanding of, and profound sensitivity to, human psychological states like post-traumatic stress disorder and survivor’s guilt, as well as a critique of the nationalist machismo that shaped Japanese soldiers’ attitude toward their role in the war. It’s the rare kaiju movie that cares this deeply about the inner lives and motivations of the people scurrying out of the way of the monster’s ginormous thudding feet. SLATE

It’s a monster movie, sure, but like Alien and Jaws and all the other icons of this genre it has a real, authenticity to it that elevates it beyond its b-movie genre, making it one of the most impressive films most people saw in 2023.

And this kind of film making, taking something everybody knows and is familiar with, and then making it relevant again gives me high hopes for Hulu’s new Alien TV series.

It reminded me of Jaws. The original movie. It has the same sense of dread and panic. And there’s a couple of scenes in it that are truly, truly terrifying. And for a monster that’s been around in one form or another since the 1950s, that is damn impressive.

I saw it in the cinema but I will 100% be getting this on Blu Ray as soon as it drops and I cannot wait for it to land on streaming too. Fingers crossed it happens sooner rather than later – waiting until the end of 2024 would suck!