Ghostbusters: Afterlife Reviews: Initial Reactions From Critics

It’s not out yet, but the initial reviews of Ghostbusters: Afterlife by a select handful of critics look pretty darn positive

If you watched the last official installment of Ghostbusters. I feel you. It was utter garbage. But there is life in the franchise yet, according to a selection of film critics that got an advanced screening of the new film at CinemaCon.

The new Ghostbusters movie, titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is set in the present day, 32 years after the events of Ghostbusters II, stars real-life vampire Paul Rudd and follows the exploits of the late Egon Spengler’s grandkids, Phoebe and Trevor, played by McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard.

The movie, unlike Paul Feig’s 2016 disaster, takes place in the same universe as the original movies, pays homage to them, and even has returning cast members and ghouls from the first two movies.

Egon’s daughter, played by single mom Callie (Carrie Coon), is left an old, dilapidated home, following the death of her father, Egon. The home, however, is chock-full of Egon’s old ghost-hunting gear, including the iconic Ghostbusters car and some of its ghost-containment units.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Plot

The plot for Ghostbusters: Afterlife hasn’t been officially revealed. We know the bones of the story, however – Egon’s daughter and her kids move into his old home; Callie’s kids find Egon’s old Ghostbusters hardware; Paul Rudd starts dating Callie; and, then, all hell breaks loose.

The twist, however, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife is that many of the original cast will be appearing too – that includes Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Sigourney Weaver, and, of course, Slimer.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman. SONY PICTURES

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer was great. I thoroughly enjoyed it; the tone was bang on, the casting looks legit, and it has Paul Rudd, one of the most consistently bankable stars working at the moment.

But what did the critics think of Ghostbusters: Afterlife? As it goes, they all seemed to like it quite a lot. And while critics can rarely be trusted to give an impartial view these days, it does help alleviate some of my initial worries about the new Ghostbusters movie.

What The Critics Said…

Surprise #GhostbustersAfterlife screening just blew the roof off #CinemaCon. LOVED IT. This movie meant everything to me – an emotional sequel that is guaranteed to be almost indecipherable to outsiders. This is what the fans have been waiting for. I WOULD DIE FOR MUNCHER @benmekler

I was pleasantly surprised by #GhostbustersAfterlife! Really great story and I actually cackled a lot @bverhoev

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the Ghostbusters sequel that I’ve been waiting all my life to see. It is nostalgia done right. A perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh & unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy. I got goosebumps. #GhostbustersAfterlife @ScottDMenza

Ghostbusters: Afterlife … Wow! Was not expecting how heartfelt it is. It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it. And @JasonReitman is extremely loyal to the original @JasonGuerrasio

GhostbustersAfterlife was really great. As someone who wasn’t a massive of #Ghostbusters I had so much fun even without understanding the references. A ton of heart with a great cast. New and old fans are going to love it. Stay through the credits! #CinemaCon @katiesmovies

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Release Date

When does Ghostbusters: Afterlife come out in cinemas? The movie is now officially confirmed to get a US release date on November 11.

