Is The AI Bubble About The Burst? Goldman Sachs Thinks So…

Goldman Sachs issued a scathing report on the current state of spending around Generative AI by the US’ biggest tech companies

Goldman Sachs has sounded the alarm on the massive artificial intelligence (AI) investments by US tech giants, drawing unsettling parallels to the Dot-Com bubble of the late 1990s.

The AI Gold Rush Pin Goldman Sachs strategists have analyzed the spending patterns of “hyperscalers” like Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet. These tech behemoths have collectively poured $357 billion into capital expenditure (capex) and research and development (R&D) over the past year, with a “significant portion” directed towards AI initiatives. Ryan Hammond, Goldman Sachs’ lead strategist, warns that these companies will eventually need to demonstrate tangible returns on their AI investments. Failure to show early signs of profitability could lead to a sharp decline in valuations. Spending Reaches New Heights The scale of investment is staggering: Amazon’s projected capex for 2024: $63 billion (up from $53 billion in 2023)

Meta and Alphabet: Expected to set new spending records in 2024

Echoes of the Dot-Com Era While the current AI frenzy has propelled US stocks to record highs, with companies like Nvidia reaping substantial benefits, some investors are growing wary. The situation bears a striking resemblance to the Dot-Com bubble, albeit with some key differences: Pets.com : A notorious example of Dot-Com excess, Pets.com raised $82.5 million in an IPO in February 2000, only to collapse nine months later. The company’s rapid expansion and unsustainable business model mirror concerns about AI companies’ ability to monetize their technologies effectively.

: A notorious example of Dot-Com excess, Pets.com raised $82.5 million in an IPO in February 2000, only to collapse nine months later. The company’s rapid expansion and unsustainable business model mirror concerns about AI companies’ ability to monetize their technologies effectively. Webvan : This online grocery delivery service raised $375 million in its 1999 IPO but filed for bankruptcy just two years later. Its story serves as a cautionary tale about overestimating market readiness and underestimating operational costs – issues that could plague AI companies investing heavily in infrastructure and R&D.

: This online grocery delivery service raised $375 million in its 1999 IPO but filed for bankruptcy just two years later. Its story serves as a cautionary tale about overestimating market readiness and underestimating operational costs – issues that could plague AI companies investing heavily in infrastructure and R&D. Boo.com: A UK-based fashion retailer that burned through $135 million in just 18 months before going bust in 2000. Its failure highlights the dangers of overspending on technology without a clear path to profitability, a risk current AI investments face.

AI: A Different Beast

While the spending patterns echo the Dot-Com era, AI’s implications are far more extensive, having both much higher costs and pretty severe environmental impacts too.

Environmental Impact : AI requires immense computational power, translating to significant energy consumption. As companies ramp up AI operations, concerns about carbon footprints and sustainability grow.

: AI requires immense computational power, translating to significant energy consumption. As companies ramp up AI operations, concerns about carbon footprints and sustainability grow. Infrastructure Demands : The need for data centers and specialized hardware (like Nvidia’s GPUs) is driving massive infrastructure investments, potentially creating supply chain bottlenecks and resource allocation challenges.

: The need for data centers and specialized hardware (like Nvidia’s GPUs) is driving massive infrastructure investments, potentially creating supply chain bottlenecks and resource allocation challenges. Wider Economic Implications: AI’s potential to disrupt various industries could lead to widespread job displacement and economic restructuring, issues that weren’t as prominent during the Dot-Com boom.

Perhaps this is why both Apple and Microsoft are now distancing themselves from OpenAI? Who knows. We do know that Big Tech CEOs like Nadella and Cook definitely get the news before mere mortals like us, and this report from Goldman is a real doozy.