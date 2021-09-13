Can You Play Game Boy Games on The Switch? You Might Be Able To Soon…

Game Boy and Game Boy Color Games are apparently coming to Switch Online. Does this mean no more Game Boy Classic reissue?

Retro gaming is kind of a big deal. When Nintendo released its Nintendo Classic, the console sold out everywhere in record time. And while the company’s Switch console is still performing brilliantly, Nintendo is apparently planning on adding in yet another USP to its platform.

Reports suggest Nintendo will bring Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles to its Switch Online platform. This rumor – and it is still very much a rumor – has been collaborated by both EuroGamer and Nintendo Life, following its initial leak on Nate The Hate’s podcast.

Game Boy Games On The Switch

Nintendo has already brought plenty of its old-school titles to the Switch. For instance, you have access to over 100 NES and SNES games via Switch Online already, so adding in a bunch of classic Game Boy titles certainly makes sense.

Save

Nintendo owns the IP, so why not add in more content to its cloud gaming platform? As for when Game Boy games will hit Switch Online, no one seems to know. It could be soon or it could be next year. Nintendo has been super-slow at adding in NES and SNES titles to Switch Online.

Case in point: games like Earthbound, Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG are still missing in action. And this doesn’t bode well for Nintendo’s plans on bringing Game Boy games to Switch Online.

No Game Boy Classic Release Then…

The Game Boy’s 30th anniversary has been and gone, dashing hopes of a Game Boy Classic release. Nintendo not doing a Game Boy Classic could be down to a couple of reasons: the first is the global chip shortage, and the second is that maybe demand for the handheld gaming unit might not be there.

Either way, it doesn’t look like we’ll see a Game Boy Classic anytime soon. Instead, Nintendo appears to be going the curation route inside its Switch Online platform. This makes sense too; Sony has had a lot of success with reissues and remasters of classic games. Nintendo could well do the same with some of its most iconic Game Boy games.

Nintendo has the resources and time to do remasters of classic games like Metroid Fusion and Link’s Awakening which helped start some of the company’s biggest franchises. I’d love to see some of the Game Boy’s biggest titles rejigged and re-modded for Switch. It’d be so cool.

What About The Game Boy Advance?

Nintendo is being its usual cagey self about the news; the company has stated that it has “nothing to announce” about Game Boy games coming to the Switch, although the initial leakers of the story claim Game Boy Advance games will not be included in Switch Online – just Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles.

What Were The Most Popular / Best Selling Game Boy Games?

The Game Boy is now 30 years old if you can believe that. I remember when it came out – I was still in primary school! But what were the most popular Game Boy games ever? Here’s a full list of the most popular and best-selling Game Boy games ever.

Game Release date Sales Tetris June 14, 1989 35,000,000 Pokémon Red, Green and Blue February 27, 1996 31,380,000 Pokémon Gold and Silver November 21, 1999 23,100,000 Super Mario Land April 21, 1989 18,140,000 Pokémon Yellow September 12, 1998 14,640,000 Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins October 21, 1992 11,180,000 Pokémon Crystal December 14, 2000 6,390,000 Dr. Mario July 27, 1990 5,340,000 Pokémon Pinball April 14, 1999 5,310,000 Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 January 21, 1994 5,190,000 Kirby’s Dream Land April 27, 1992 5,130,000 Super Mario Bros. Deluxe May 1, 1999 5,070,000 The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages February 27, 2001 3,960,000 Donkey Kong Land June 26, 1995 3,910,000 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening June 6, 1993 3,830,000 Pokémon Trading Card Game December 18, 1998 3,720,000 F-1 Race November 9, 1990 3,410,000 Yoshi December 14, 1991 3,120,000 Donkey Kong June 14, 1994 3,070,000 Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists December 7, 2000 2,500,000 Kirby’s Dream Land 2 March 21, 1995 2,360,000 Donkey Kong Land 2 September 23, 1996 2,350,000 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX December 12, 1998 2,220,000 Wario Land 3 March 21, 2000 2,200,000 Donkey Kong Country November 4, 2000 2,190,000 Golf November 28, 1989 2,120,000 Tennis May 29, 1989 1,990,000 Alleyway April 21, 1989 1,940,000 Tetris DX October 21, 1998 1,880,000 Metroid II: Return of Samus November 1991 1,720,000 Baseball April 21, 1989 1,610,000 Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters December 16, 1998 1,600,000 Dragon Warrior Monsters 2 March 9, 2001 1,570,000 Yoshi’s Cookie November 21, 1992 1,530,000 Wario Land II March 1, 1998 1,480,000 Tamagotchi 1997 1,450,000 DuckTales September 21, 1990 1,430,000 The Final Fantasy Legend December 15, 1989 1,370,000 Yakuman April 21, 1989 1,280,000 Tetris 2 December 1993 1,240,000 Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble August 23, 2000 1,230,000 Game & Watch Gallery 2 September 27, 1997 1,220,000 Solar Striker January 26, 1990 1,200,000 Mario Tennis November 1, 2000 1,180,000 Qix April 13, 1990 1,150,000 Super R.C. Pro-Am June 1991 1,140,000 Donkey Kong Land III October 27, 1997 1,030,000 Game & Watch Gallery February 1, 1997 1,000,000 Best Selling Game Boy Games

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.