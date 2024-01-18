Samsung’s Galaxy AI: Everything You Need To Know

01/18/24

What is Samsung’s new Galaxy AI? It is a game-changer or a new Bixby in fancier pants? Let’s unpack everything announced about it at Unpacked 2024 and see if this new tech will make the Galaxy S24 more useful…

🤖 What it is: Samsung Galaxy AI? A TL:DR 🌌 📱 On-device AI (by Samsung): 📸 Camera scene recognition

💬 Intelligent text suggestions

🎨 Personalized UI adjustments ☁️ Cloud-based AI (with Google Cloud): 🌐 Real-time translations

🗣️ Voice assistants

🖼️ Cloud-powered image processing 🎯 Focus Areas: 🌍 Barrier-free communication : Live Translate for voice/text in calls and texts 🗨️🔄

: Live Translate for voice/text in calls and texts 🗨️🔄 🛠️ Simplified productivity : AI Assistants for task management, scheduling, and phone optimization 📅⚙️

: AI Assistants for task management, scheduling, and phone optimization 📅⚙️ 🎨 Unconstrained creativity: ProVisual Engine for enhanced photos/videos, Note Assistant for smart note-taking suggestions 📸✍️

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now official and a big part of what makes these new phones cook is Samsung’s newly minted Galaxy AI. But what is it? Is it like ChatGPT but for Galaxy S phones? Not quite.

I’ve been through the launch, read all the materials, and had a chat with some colleagues about Galaxy AI, what it means for Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, and whether it is actually worth getting excited about.

Let’s dig in, and find out more…

Galaxy AI Key Features Pin Live Translate: Real-time translations for calls, texts, and even on-screen content like captions and websites. No third-party apps needed.

Real-time translations for calls, texts, and even on-screen content like captions and websites. No third-party apps needed. Circle to Search: A new way to discover information from anything on your screen. Simply circle, highlight, or scribble on text or images to trigger instant search results.

A new way to discover information from anything on your screen. Simply circle, highlight, or scribble on text or images to trigger instant search results. Android Auto Enhancements: AI summarizes long texts and suggests quick replies in busy group chats, keeping you focused while driving.

AI summarizes long texts and suggests quick replies in busy group chats, keeping you focused while driving. ProVisual Engine: AI-powered camera features like Object Eraser, AI Remaster, and Director’s View offer more creative control over your photos and videos.

AI-powered camera features like Object Eraser, AI Remaster, and Director’s View offer more creative control over your photos and videos. Intelligent Assistants: Bixby and Google Assistant work together to handle tasks, answer questions, and personalize your experience.

The AI genie is now well and truly out of the lamp. Whether you like it or not, AI is now a part of our lives and its presence will only increase in the coming weeks, months, and years. It’ll change search, come inside phones, and eventually probably run your home (and maybe everything else).

With Galaxy AI, it’s more about making your phone more useful as a tool than anything else. Samsung’s AI model slots into many areas of the phone’s software, notably its communicative elements (it’ll do real-time translation, apparently).

On top of that, Samsung is using it to improve the productivity chops of its Galaxy S24 series phones with AI now handling note taking and transcription inside Samsung’s existing Notes app.

But where most people will use Galaxy AI is the camera. The S24’s camera module, especially on the Ultra model, has been updated heavily. The Ultra packs in a Quad Tele System, with a new 5x optical zoom lens that works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x1 magnification.

And when you’re done snapping shots, Galaxy AI will kick in and handle all the editing. The AI model can edit, master, and tweak images, removing objects, tightening up the focus, and even applying things like filters and the like to make the image “pop” more.

But there’s more, according to Samsung: When a picture is crooked, AI will fill in the borders. When an object needs to be slightly moved to be in the perfect position, AI lets users adjust the position of the subject and generates a perfectly blended background in its original spot. Anytime Galaxy S24 deploys generative AI to amplify an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in metadata. And if an action-packed video needs to be slowed down, new Instant Slow-mo can generate additional frames based on movements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look.

What’s The Point?

Make your phone feel smarter and more helpful.

Break down communication barriers and connect you with the world.

Boost your productivity and creativity.

Offer a secure and private experience.

Security Concerns 🤖 AI Features: Samsung doesn’t promise accuracy for AI outputs. Requires Samsung Account. 🚫 No guarantees on AI results.

🗣️ Live Translate & Chat Assist: Need network and account login. 🌐 May send data for processing, but storage details unclear.

🔐 Samsung Knox: Strong security, but no details on data interaction. 🛡️

🔒 Data Privacy: Advanced settings let users control AI data processing. But, limiting server access might reduce AI effectiveness. ⚙️🔓

📜 User Consent: T&Cs mention data collection consent, but not specific about what data is collected or shared. ✍️🤔

🔄 AI Updates: Samsung may change AI features, affecting data use. Stay updated! 🆕➡️📱 Samsung offers advanced AI features with user control options, but specific details on data collection and privacy are not fully detailed. Users should balance functionality with privacy preferences. 🤹‍♂️🔍📲

Samsung emphasizes user choice and control over privacy, but there are several nuances to consider.

Firstly, Samsung does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of outputs provided by AI features. This includes various functionalities such as Live Translate, Chat Assist, and other AI-driven services. Users are required to log in to their Samsung Account to access many of these features, which implies that

Samsung may collect usage data and personal preferences, although the extent of this data collection is not explicitly detailed.

Live Translate and other AI communication tools, such as the tone suggesting feature in Chat Assist and the translating feature, require a network connection and Samsung Account login. This suggests that the data processed through these features might be transmitted over Samsung’s servers.

Samsung does not explicitly state whether this data is stored or analyzed for any purposes beyond providing the immediate service.

For features like Note Assist and Transcript Assist, Samsung again requires a network connection and a Samsung Account login. This could imply that the text and voice data processed by these services are sent to Samsung’s servers.

While Samsung assures that they do not save user input or output data, the specifics of data processing and temporary storage, if any, are not clearly outlined.

The terms also mention the need for updates and possibly changing AI features. This implies that the way data is processed, and user privacy is handled could evolve. Users might need to stay informed about these changes to understand how their data is used continually.

Regarding device security, Samsung Knox offers a robust multi-layer security platform. But Samsung’s T&Cs do not explicitly detail how Knox interacts with user data or if it collects or analyzes user data for security purposes.

Samsung’s Advanced Intelligence settings allow users to limit server access for AI processing, which suggests a degree of user control over privacy. However, restricting server access may limit the functionality of some AI features.

This trade-off between functionality and privacy is a critical aspect of the device’s use.

Samsung also includes clauses about user consent for data collection and usage, especially in relation to AI features. However, the specifics of what data is collected, how it is used, and the potential for sharing with third parties are not explicitly detailed.

Bottom line? While Samsung provides various controls and settings for users to manage their privacy, there is a lack of explicit detail in the terms and conditions regarding the extent of data collection, the specifics of data processing, and the potential for data sharing.

Users are given a degree of control over their data, but the balance between functionality and privacy is a key consideration that is left largely to user discretion.

Things To Keep In Mind

The main thing to keep in mind is that Galaxy AI has not been tested yet. No third-party reviewers have had a change to put Samsung’s claims to the test. We’ve all seen AI models get hyped up and then fail spectacularly – hello, Google’s Bard launch.

Plus, Samsung has a track record of not quite nailing stuff like this (Bixby). Having said that, from what it showed on stage and the potential applications for it, Galaxy AI does look like a step in the right direction for Samsung.

Google has made its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro incredibly smart with carefully implemented machine learning and Samsung, never one to miss a trick, is now doing the same. Whether Samsung’s machine learning chops can match Google’s remain to be seen. But for now I am pleasantly intrigued by the prospect of Galaxy AI.

What about you? Is this something that’d make you switch over to Samsung? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.