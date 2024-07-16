Filofax is BACK With New, QR Code-Powered Reminder App

The iconic personal organiser brand Filofax is embracing the digital age with a new app that bridges the gap between paper and smartphone planning.

The UK-based company, which marked its centenary in 2021, is launching a Reminder App that allows users to sync their handwritten notes with their mobile devices.

Using QR code technology, Filofax owners can now scan pages in their diary to set digital reminders and receive notifications on their phones. “This is about enhancing, not replacing, the traditional Filofax experience,” says Susan Graham, Managing Director at FLB Group, Filofax’s parent company. The move comes as many users express fatigue with purely digital planning tools. Filofax believes its hybrid approach will appeal to those who prefer the tactile experience of writing but want the convenience of digital reminders. The new QR-enabled diaries will be available in Personal, A5, and A4 sizes, with refills offered in multiple languages. Sustainability in Focus As concerns about sustainability grow, Filofax has seen increased interest in its paper-based products. “Our heritage of quality and innovation is particularly appreciated in the US market,” Graham notes. The company, which manufactures in Dalkeith, Scotland, maintains a strong presence in UK retail, with products available in major outlets including WH Smith, John Lewis, and Waterstones.

Digital-Paper Balance

The Reminder App, which took 18 months to develop, is designed to complement rather than replace the traditional Filofax diary. It allows users to:

Scan QR codes on diary pages

Set digital reminders based on written notes

Receive notifications on their smartphones

Industry analysts suggest this blend of analogue and digital could set a new trend in personal organisation tools.

As Filofax adapts to changing consumer needs, it remains to be seen how this digital integration will impact the broader personal organiser market.