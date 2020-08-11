EMUI 11 Is Coming In Sept But Which Huawei Phone Will Get It?

40 Handsets Set To Get EMUI 11

The Chinese manufacturer, Huawei, will present the new EMUI 11 surface for the first time at the Huawei Developer Conference (HDC). It will take place in China from September 10th to 12th. Sources have confirmed that EMUI 11 is said to be based on the current Android 11.

A few weeks ago, Huawei confirmed that EMUI 11 will be made available to download on around 40 devices and that a first beta will be published in September shortly after the HDC.

In HuaweiCentral a list of smartphones and tablets has been published, which the major update on EMUI 11 or Magic UI 4 (Honor) is going to be released.

Save

This is not an official list, but rather a compilation of the devices that could receive the update.

Huawei Phones That Will Get EMUI 11

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 5G

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche design

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

Huawei Mate 20 X (4G)

Huawei Mate 20 Porsche RS

Huawei Mate X

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro +

Huawei P40 Lite

Huawei P40 Lite 5G

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition

Huawei Nova 7 SE

Huawei Nova 7

Huawei Nova 7 Pro

Huawei Nova 7i

Huawei Nova 6

Huawei Nova 6 5G

Huawei Nova 6 SE

Huawei Nova 5T

Huawei Nova 5

Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Huawei Nova 5Z

Huawei Nova 5i

Huawei Nova 5i Pro

Huawei Enjoy Series:

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G

Huawei Enjoy 10e

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus

Huawei Enjoy 10S

Huawei MatePad Pro 4G

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G

Huawei MatePad

Huawei MediaPad M6

Honor Devices for Magic UI 4 / EMUI 11:

Honor 30

Honor 30 Pro

Honor 30 Pro +

Honor 30S

Honor 30 Youth Edition / Honor 30 Lite

Honor V30 / View30

Honor V30 Pro / View30 Pro

Honor V20

Honor 20

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20S

Honor X10

Honor X10 Max

Honor Play 4

Honor Play 4 Pro

Honor 20 Youth Edition / 20 lite [EMUI 11]

Honor 9X [EMUI 11]

Honor 9X Pro [EMUI 11]

Honor ViewPad V6 [EMUI 11]

EMUI 11 Possible Features

The current EMUI 10 is the best version Huawei has ever released with updates that included Magazine Style UI layout, Morandi Colours system, Dark Mode, Golden Icons, New Animations and improved privacy features.

But what does the EMUI 11 update have in store for us? The biggest update will be to Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) with more apps and services becoming available. With the slow dissolve of Google Apps, Huawei needs to pull it out of the bag with its HMS apps if they want to compete with Google Play Store.

Improved UI design could be another addition. The Magazine Style layout was the best update from EMUI 10 but it still looks a bit flat and could benefit from more of a 3D look or added pop up design.