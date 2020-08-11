EMUI 11 Is Coming In Sept But Which Huawei Phone Will Get It?

40 Handsets Set To Get EMUI 11
The Chinese manufacturer, Huawei, will present the new EMUI 11 surface for the first time at the Huawei Developer Conference (HDC). It will take place in China from September 10th to 12th. Sources have confirmed that EMUI 11 is said to be based on the current Android 11.
A few weeks ago, Huawei confirmed that EMUI 11 will be made available to download on around 40 devices and that a first beta will be published in September shortly after the HDC.
In HuaweiCentral a list of smartphones and tablets has been published, which the major update on EMUI 11 or Magic UI 4 (Honor) is going to be released.
This is not an official list, but rather a compilation of the devices that could receive the update.
Huawei Phones That Will Get EMUI 11
Huawei Mate series:
Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
Huawei Mate 30
Huawei Mate 30 5G
Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche design
Huawei Mate 20
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)
Huawei Mate 20 X (4G)
Huawei Mate 20 Porsche RS
Huawei Mate X
Huawei Mate Xs
Huawei P-series:
Huawei P40
Huawei P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro +
Huawei P40 Lite
Huawei P40 Lite 5G
Huawei P30
Huawei P30 Pro
Huawei P30 Pro New Edition
Huawei Nova-series:
Huawei Nova 7 SE
Huawei Nova 7
Huawei Nova 7 Pro
Huawei Nova 7i
Huawei Nova 6
Huawei Nova 6 5G
Huawei Nova 6 SE
Huawei Nova 5T
Huawei Nova 5
Huawei Nova 5 Pro
Huawei Nova 5Z
Huawei Nova 5i
Huawei Nova 5i Pro
Huawei Enjoy Series:
Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro
Huawei Enjoy Z 5G
Huawei Enjoy 10e
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus
Huawei Enjoy 10S
Huawei tablets:
Huawei MatePad Pro 4G
Huawei MatePad Pro 5G
Huawei MatePad
Huawei MediaPad M6
Honor Devices for Magic UI 4 / EMUI 11:
Honor 30
Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro +
Honor 30S
Honor 30 Youth Edition / Honor 30 Lite
Honor V30 / View30
Honor V30 Pro / View30 Pro
Honor V20
Honor 20
Honor 20 Pro
Honor 20S
Honor X10
Honor X10 Max
Honor Play 4
Honor Play 4 Pro
Honor 20 Youth Edition / 20 lite [EMUI 11]
Honor 9X [EMUI 11]
Honor 9X Pro [EMUI 11]
Honor ViewPad V6 [EMUI 11]
EMUI 11 Possible Features
The current EMUI 10 is the best version Huawei has ever released with updates that included Magazine Style UI layout, Morandi Colours system, Dark Mode, Golden Icons, New Animations and improved privacy features.
But what does the EMUI 11 update have in store for us? The biggest update will be to Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) with more apps and services becoming available. With the slow dissolve of Google Apps, Huawei needs to pull it out of the bag with its HMS apps if they want to compete with Google Play Store.
Improved UI design could be another addition. The Magazine Style layout was the best update from EMUI 10 but it still looks a bit flat and could benefit from more of a 3D look or added pop up design.
