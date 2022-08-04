Long-running dating platform eHarmony, despite massively increased competition, is still considered better than Tinder by experts…

Tinder. It is the dating app that everybody knows. In fact, it is probably the most well-known dating app of all time. But does this mean it is the best? No, actually – according to those that know, Tinder is not the best.

Tinder is good for quickly snagging dates, anyone who has used the app knows that. It also has A LOT of users – around 75 million at the last count – which makes it both easier and harder to find potential matches.

Tinder – as we all know – is purely based on looks. You swipe left or right on a person depending on whether you find them attractive or not. Tinder says there’s more to it than that. But we all know Tinder is about as Darwinian as it gets when it comes to looks.

This is why, for the most part, Tinder is used for hook-ups and casual dating. Very few people use Tinder to find meaningful, long-term relationships. In fact, this has been one of the platform’s main criticisms for, like, forever.

For those looking for serious relationships, Tinder is not advised or recommended. It is a decent enough tool to have in your dating arsenal but it isn’t something that is known for delivering the goods (when it comes to long-term relationships).

Why eHarmony is Better Than Tinder

I need to preface this with a quick statement: this is not ME saying eHarmony is better than Tinder. It is the view of an actual expert in the field, a marriage therapist, no less – a chap called Omar Ruiz.

When asked about which dating app and/or platform is the best for serious, long-term relationships, Mr. Ruiz stated categorically that eHarmony is the best dating platform currently around for those that are looking for serious relationships and romance.

Why? Ruiz outlined several reasons why eHarmony is better than Tinder:

eHarmony is ALL about data – lots and lots of data. When you sign up, you have to answer a never-ending stream of questions about yourself, what you want from a partner, your life, and your general views on things.

The platform is designed to match like-minded people, and the only way it can do this is by using the data it collects on your when you sign-up.

Pictures and images are still important, but eHarmony’s business is built around the idea that people should be attracted to one another AND share similar ideals and views on life. And this is significant. You can be very attracted to someone but hate everything about them.

eHarmony is one of the only dating platforms that take the time to understand more about its users’ personalities. It isn’t just a she’s hot/he’s hot kinda deal. It is way more nuanced than that, and that is why it is a lot more successful in pairing up people in long-term relationships that often result in marriage.

Save eHarmony 4.5 Pros: A huge number of users

A huge number of users Brilliant app and desktop software

Brilliant app and desktop software It the best dating app for serious relationships

It the best dating app for serious relationships 51% men to 49% women (fairly equal balance)

51% men to 49% women (fairly equal balance) Includes video dating feature

Includes video dating feature Has the highest quality dating pool in USA GET A PROFILE TODAY

Want To Get Married? Use eHarmony

If your goal when using a dating app is to eventually find someone you can marry, again, eHarmony trumps basically everything else on the market.

According to one INSANE stat from the dating platform, on average, 438 people marry every day in America as a result of being matched on eHarmony – that’s almost 4% of ALL new marriages in the USA.

And the reason eHarmony can do this kind of thing is that, unlike nearly every other dating app and platform, it is built with psychology and science at its core – this is what separates it from the pack.

For instance, did you know that eHarmony was founded by Dr. Neil Clark Warren, a clinical psychologist and noted author with over 35 years of experience working with thousands of married couples in distress? Neither did I!

In addition to this, eHarmony has its own proprietary compatibility algorithms that are constantly getting smarter thanks to things like machine learning and a never-ending stream of data sets from the platform’s new users.

No Ads + None of Your Data is Shared With Third Parties

Also worth noting is that eHarmony runs on a subscription model, so there is no third-party advertising and none of your data is shared with outside parties. Everything you do and share inside eHarmony stays there; the platform has no creepy terms and conditions.

Unlike Tinder and OkCupid:

The Android versions of OkCupid and Tinder, which are both owned by the Match Group — which, yes, also owns Match.com — have reportedly shared users’ data, including information about their political views, ethnicities, and location, with a customer engagement service called Braze VOX

What Else Could You Possibly Want From A Dating App?

Ever since Tinder got popular, there has been a boom in dating apps. New platforms and apps launch every year. You have Bristle, Bumble, Hinge, Her, Feeld, Blk, Clover, and Happn.

But you know what? None of them – even if you combined all of them together – can claim to be responsible for 4% of marriages in the United States every year. To do that, you need more than just a slick app – you need data and a means of processing it and turning it into something meaningful.

And that is what eHarmony’s entire business platform is based on. If you’re serious about finding love, a long-term relationship, or marriage, there really is only one game in town…

