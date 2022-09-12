Drive To Survive Season 5 is now in filming, and Max Verstappen will feature in the new season as well. But when will Drive To Survive Season 5 get a release date?

Drive To Survive has been a huge boon for Formula 1, attracting millions of new fans to the racing series. As Netflix originals go, the show is one of Netflix’s best in recent times, giving fans unprecedented access to the drivers, the teams, the drama, the rivalries, and what goes into a race weekend.

Is it over the top? Of course. The drama is often inflated to make it more entertaining, as are the often jarring, fake sound effects used by the series post-production editing team. But there’s no getting around the positive effect it has had on the sport.

When is Drive To Survive Season 5 Coming Out?

Save

The Formula 1 2022 season is still happening, so filming for the next season of Drive To Survive, season 5, is still underway and will continue for the rest of the season. The fifth season doesn’t wrap until after the final race of the season which is Round 22 and takes place in Abu Dhabi on the weekend commercing November 18, 2022.

After the final race, the show’s producers will move the show into post-production and editing. Once that process is complete, a release date will be confirmed by Netflix. Usually, each new season of Drive To Survive lands during the off-season of Formula 1, giving fans something to watch between seasons – season 5 will be no different.

Each new season of Drive to Survive usually gets its streaming release date in March, so we can expect Drive to Survive season 5 to get its release date on Netflix sometime in March 2023 – although it could land slightly earlier or later. The specifics of its release will be confirmed by Netflix as we approach the end of Q1 2023.

Max Verstappen Will Be In Drive To Survive Season 5

Unlike in previous seasons, Max Verstappen has agreed to appear in season five of Drive To Survive. Apparently, Verstappen sat down with the show’s producers, aired his grievances about the show, and they came to an agreement.

I sat together with them and we talked about it, and I said what I thought went wrong in the past. It was actually a very good quick little chat and we will try to improve from there and so you can have a bit more say in how you are going to be portrayed instead of giving an interview and not knowing what is going to be done with it and the way they put it into the show. And that is all I’m asking for, realistically, at least from my side. I cannot control, of course, what they do with other drivers but at least I want to be in control of what we are releasing and that is what we are going to do. I hope, of course, it is going to be good because I also understand that Netflix really helped for the popularity of F1 in the U.S. and I don’t mind playing a role in that, but it needs to be good for both of us. Source

Verstappen has stayed clear of the Drive To Survive cameras for the previous four seasons, claiming the show liked to sensationalize rivalries and dramas for the sake of dramatic effect. He’s not wrong, either. The show has been consistently critiqued by long-standing fans for constantly trying to create dramas where no drama was present. Still, it does make for excellent TV content.

What To Expect From Drive To Survive Season 5

The 2022 season has been pretty crazy so far and most of it is down to the new aero regulations which were brought in to allow the cars to race closer to one another. The net result of these new regs is much closer, intense racing which is great but they have upset the old order, most notably Mercedes.

The new regulations have essentially bricked Mercedes’ car, ruining Lewis Hamilton’s changes of a title fight. Red Bull has had an amazing season. Ditto Ferrari, despite questionable strategy decisions from the pit wall, and then there’s one of the show’s favorites, Daniel Ricciardo, who has had one of the worst seasons of his career, resulting in him losing his drive for 2023.

2021 was packed with drama, but 2022’s season has been a lot more turbulent, especially for some of the bigger teams like Mercedes and Ferrari. The downfall of Ricciardo will also likely be a big part of the show seeing how much of a presence he has been in the show since its first season. It’ll also be interesting to see an inside perspective on Vettel’s decision to retire, Alonso’s move to Aston Martin, and, of course, the never-ending ups and downs of life as HAAS.

Basically, season five of Drive to Survive could be one of the best yet.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More