Did Samsung Do Good? Tech Industry Reacts To Galaxy S24 Series

01/18/24 • 8 min read

It’s finally here, and a little earlier than expected. But what did the critics think of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series? Let’s find out…

📱🎉 TL:DR: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 🚀 🆕 Three new smartphones: 📱 Galaxy S24 Ultra: 6.8″ QHD+ AMOLED 🌈, 1-120Hz refresh rate 🔄 📱 Galaxy S24: 6.2″ FHD+ AMOLED 🌈, 1-120Hz refresh rate 🔄 📱 Galaxy S24+: 6.7″ QHD+ display 📺

🌞 All with Vision booster for better outdoor visibility (2600-nit brightness) 💡

🤖 New AI platform: Galaxy AI 🔍 🌍 Live Translate 🗣️ Interpreter 💬 Chat Assist 📝 Note Assist 📑 Transcript Assist

12 months – or so – since the release of the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung is now back with its AI-focused Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Once again, there’s three models: the Galaxy S24, the S24+, and the big daddy Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Under the hood, there’s plenty of changes and updates, most notably Samsung’s new focus on AI capabilities. The design, for the most part, isn’t too different to the S23 series. But that’s no bad thing in my book.

We’ll go over the specs and updates further down, but for now let’s see what the wider industry made of the new phones. Here’s a selection of opposing views from across the tech niche about Sammy’s new AI-powered blowers.

Is The Samsung Galaxy S24 Any Good – Here’s The Initial Reactions…

T3 The Galaxy S24 isn’t a major update over Samsung’s predecessor. However, all things considered in context, and this is a better-looking handset thanks to its smaller bezel and larger screen, new Galaxy AI tools, and minor battery capacity enhancement. It’s cheaper than last year’s model, too, which goes to show Samsung means business against the not inconsiderable competition.

TechRadar The bulk of the S24’s new functionality is AI-based. In fact, Samsung is branding this suite of new features under its new ‘Galaxy AI’ umbrella term. But as much as AI is the buzzword of the moment, Samsung showed off explicit examples of AI-assisted tools that seem genuinely useful; from real-time translation in voice calls, to generative fill when un-cropping photos, to Chat Assist, which’ll suggest alternative phrasing for a message in a selection of different tones.

GSM Arena It’s quite obvious that Galaxy AI is doing the heavy lifting this year, with most of the hardware improvements and software features heavily relying on the on-device AI algorithms. For yet another year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the center of attention with the new telephoto camera, titanium side frame, and flat frontal design.

Tom’s Guide Samsung is showing the world how it wants to do an AI smartphone with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, offering a bagful of new and enhanced tools to users alongside some small but welcome screen and battery upgrades. Time will tell if these phones can out-AI the Google Pixel 8, or out-perform the iPhone 15, but Samsung has certainly come out of the gate strong with the Galaxy S24 series.

Trusted Reviews It’s tough to judge the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus after just a few hours of use due to its reliance on AI tech and how this kind of thing needs to be properly used daily to see the benefits. If you remove Galaxy AI then it feels like a small upgrade. Yes, you get a brighter screen and a newer chip, but the design is very familiar and there isn’t much that feels new. However, if Galaxy AI turns out to be the real deal then this could be a very exciting 2024 flagship.

What’s New This Time Around?

As noted in the intro, the Galaxy S24 series is a pretty sizeable update. There were plenty of leaks and rumors prior to its launch and most – with the exception of a few things – were pretty accurate.

AI, as expected, was front and centre for the unveiling. Samsung loves a good bandwagon, and AI is the hottest ticket in town right now. Let’s just hope its implementation turns out to actually be useful and not another bixby.

As for specs and hardware, here’s a quick table-based comparison of how the three new models in the Galaxy S24 series compare. The Ultra is the most expensive and packs in the best tech. But the base model and the Plus have received quite a bit of love too which is nice.

Feature Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24+ Galaxy S24 Ultra Display 6.2″ FHD+ 6.7″ QHD+ 6.8″ QHD+ Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz Processor Exynos 2400 Exynos 2400 Exynos 2400 RAM 8GB 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear Camera 50MP (main), 12MP (ultrawide), 10MP (telephoto) 50MP (main), 12MP (ultrawide), 10MP (telephoto), 10MP (periscope telephoto) 50MP (main), 12MP (ultrawide), 10MP (telephoto), 20MP (periscope telephoto) Front Camera 12MP 12MP 12MP Battery 4000mAh 4900mAh 5000mAh S Pen No No Yes Starting Price £799 £899 £1099

Analysis Pin Let’s break down the key differences between the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models and what these differences mean for potential buyers. Display Size and Quality Galaxy S24 : Has a 6.2″ FHD+ display. FHD+ means Full High Definition Plus, which offers good quality for everyday tasks and media consumption.

: Has a 6.2″ FHD+ display. FHD+ means Full High Definition Plus, which offers good quality for everyday tasks and media consumption. Galaxy S24+ : Comes with a larger 6.7″ QHD+ display. QHD+ (Quad High Definition Plus) offers sharper and more detailed visuals than FHD+. Its larger size is better for media and multitasking.

: Comes with a larger 6.7″ QHD+ display. QHD+ (Quad High Definition Plus) offers sharper and more detailed visuals than FHD+. Its larger size is better for media and multitasking. Galaxy S24 Ultra: Features the largest display at 6.8″ QHD+. This is ideal for users who prefer the biggest and sharpest display for gaming, professional work, or extensive media consumption. Refresh Rate All three models have a 120Hz refresh rate. This means smoother scrolling and better motion handling across the board, beneficial for gaming and smooth video playback. Processor All models use the Exynos 2400 processor, ensuring similar performance levels in terms of speed and efficiency. RAM (Random Access Memory) Galaxy S24/S24+ : Both have 8GB of RAM, suitable for general usage, multitasking, and most apps.

: Both have 8GB of RAM, suitable for general usage, multitasking, and most apps. Galaxy S24 Ultra: Offers 12GB of RAM, providing a boost for more intensive tasks, heavier multitasking, and high-end gaming. Storage Options Galaxy S24/S24+ : Offer storage options from 128GB up to 512GB. The S24+ adds a 1TB option, useful for users needing lots of storage for media, apps, and documents.

: Offer storage options from 128GB up to 512GB. The S24+ adds a 1TB option, useful for users needing lots of storage for media, apps, and documents. Galaxy S24 Ultra: Also offers up to 1TB, catering to power users who require extensive storage. Rear Camera Galaxy S24 : Has a triple camera setup (50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto) which is great for general photography.

: Has a triple camera setup (50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto) which is great for general photography. Galaxy S24+ : Adds a 10MP periscope telephoto lens for better zoom capabilities.

: Adds a 10MP periscope telephoto lens for better zoom capabilities. Galaxy S24 Ultra: Upgrades the periscope telephoto lens to 20MP, enhancing zoom and low-light photography, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts. Front Camera All models have the same 12MP front camera, ensuring consistent selfie and video call quality. Battery Capacity Galaxy S24 : Has a 4000mAh battery, suitable for moderate use.

: Has a 4000mAh battery, suitable for moderate use. Galaxy S24+ : Increases to 4900mAh, offering longer usage time, beneficial for heavy users.

: Increases to 4900mAh, offering longer usage time, beneficial for heavy users. Galaxy S24 Ultra: Features the largest battery at 5000mAh, ideal for power users and those who use their phone extensively throughout the day. S Pen Support Only the Galaxy S24 Ultra supports the S Pen, making it a good choice for users who value stylus functionality for drawing, note-taking, or precise control. Starting Price Galaxy S24 : £799

: £799 Galaxy S24+ : £899

: £899 Galaxy S24 Ultra : £1099

: £1099 The price increases with the size and capabilities of the device. The S24 is more budget-friendly, while the S24 Ultra is a premium option with advanced features.

Which One Should You Get?

That’s all the major differences between the three models done. As usual, as the price goes up, so does the specs and performance – notably in the camera department.

Once again, though, both the Plus and the base model make a really good first impression. If you can live with the high-end photo/video capabilities of the S24 Ultra, I think the cheaper S24 Plus and even the base model will be more than adequate for even the most hard-to-please users.

Galaxy S24 : Best for users seeking a compact, more affordable option with solid performance and good features.

: Best for users seeking a compact, more affordable option with solid performance and good features. Galaxy S24+ : A middle ground, offering a larger screen and better battery life, suited for those who want a bit more than the basic model.

: A middle ground, offering a larger screen and better battery life, suited for those who want a bit more than the basic model. Galaxy S24 Ultra: Tailored for power users, photography enthusiasts, and those who want the largest screen and best performance, along with stylus functionality.

