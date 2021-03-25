Crash Bandicoot: On The Run FINALLY Comes To iPhone

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run is now available for iPhone and iPad – and it is already #1 inside the App Store…
Everybody loves Crash Bandicoot, right? I’ve always been more of a Mario Kart man, myself, but I did enjoy Crash Bandicoot back in the day. Turns out plenty of other people did too because Crash Bandicoot: On The Run, which just got a release on iPhone, is currently the #1 game inside the App Store.
Crash Bandicoot: On The Run has been hinted at coming for awhile, but this week the game finally arrived for iOS users (iPad, iPhone, and iPod). It actually get an early release too, landing inside the App Store on March 23 – the OG release date was March 25.
Either way, Crash Bandicoot: On The Run has proved massively popular with iPhone, iPad, and iPod users – it is currently the #1 downloaded iPhone game in over 90 countries.
According to Sensor Tower, Crash Bandicoot: On The Run is most popular in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.
How The Game Works
With Crash Bandicoot: On The Run you have a few different styles of games and characters to choose from. You can play Crash, of course, but there are other options too – and you can change how they look.
Crash Bandicoot: On The Run, like Temple Runner, is an infinite-run game, whereby you have a course that you have to navigate with jumps and slides. You have to collect items, spin, and slide under and over objects.
There’s also a gamut of enemies you have to deal with too, ranging from the easy to dispose of to boss-grade adversaries that will push your wits to their limits.
Here’s the official blurb for the game from KING, its developer:
You can download Crash Bandicoot: On The Run for iPhone and iPad here.
