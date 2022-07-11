Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date: Latest News & Plot Updates

Cobra Kai season 4 is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most popular shows ever. But when will Cobra Kai season 5 get a release date? Let’s find out…

Cobra Kai had a pretty unusual road to its current success. After the show was pitched around 2016, it eventually got the greenlight in August 2017. Netflix, Amazon, HULU, and AMC were all interested in picking up the show but its producers opted to release the first season exclusively on YouTube Red – now called YouTube Premium.

The second and third seasons were both planned to go out on YouTube Premium as well, but a new deal was struck and Cobra Kai moved to its new home at Netflix. That was in 2020. Since then, Cobra Kai has quickly gone on to become one of Netflix’s hottest properties. Hardly surprising, though, when you factor in just how widespread and loved the OG Karate Kid films were back in the day.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date

The good news is that Cobra Kai Season 5 will be getting a release date very soon. Netflix has confirmed that the new season of Cobra Kai will start airing on September 9, 2022, less than a year after the release of Cobra Kai season 4.

And, unlike Better Call Saul and Stranger Things, ALL the new Cobra Kai episodes will drop at once, so you’ll be free to binge the entire fifth season in one go if you like. Netflix has released an official trailer for season five of Cobra Kai which you can check out in full below.

Watch The Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer

Cobra Kai Plot Overview – What’s Happened So Far…

I’m not going to delve into any spoilers here, just in case you haven’t seen the first several seasons of Cobra Kai. Essentially, the Cobra Kai series is set in the world created by the Karate Kid films, also known as the Miyagi-Verse.

The show is set 30 odd years after the events of the original Karate Kid movie and is based on the film’s two main characters, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, played by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

LaRusso, now a successful businessman and family man, still practices martial arts, while Johnny Lawrence, his nemesis from the first film, is, well… a little stung out and down on his luck. LaRusso has money, a nice home, and a family, while Johnny struggles with addiction, lives in a shabby apartment, and is estranged from his teenage son.

The first series focuses on Johnny Lawrence’s return to the art with the reopening of the Cobra Kai dojo which, of course, forces Daniel LaRusso to counter and begin training his own students in the ways of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, fearing Lawrence will bring back his mentor’s, John Kreese, more aggressive and dangerous form of karate.

The twist of the show’s first couple of seasons, however, is that Johnny’s son, Robby, shows up and starts training with LaRusso. And then Kreese returns with plans to take over Cobra Kai. The drive of the show is all based on its central protagonists’ – LaRusso, Lawrence, and Kreese – inability to move on from the events that took place in the original Karate Kid films.

But the star of the show, for me, at least anyway, is William Zabka. The development of his character, Johnny Lawrence, is brilliant. Of course, Lawrence was always “the bad guy” but in Cobra Kai we get to find out more about him as a man, watch him evolve and develop, and overcome his demons through his love of karate. Zabka’s performance is brilliant too, illustrating what a talent he really is when given room to breathe and grow in a role.

Is Cobra Kai Any Good?

I was initially very dubious of the show; it seemed like nothing more than yet another reboot-cash-grab, rooted in nostalgia like so many things these days. But after watching the first couple of seasons when it came to Netflix, I was hooked. I loved the Karate Kid movies as a kid, but this show is just so much better – it has all the elements that made the films great but plenty of additional universe-building too.

Plenty of characters from the first three Karate Kid movies make appearances too, adding more gloss to Cobra Kai’s addictive and engaging universe. You have appearances from Elisabeth Shue, Ron Thomas, Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, and Yuji Okumoto from the Karate Kid II, as well as new and equally interesting characters that were born exclusively in the show’s current Cobra Kai universe. Basically, if you liked the original films, you’ll love Cobra Kai – and it’s definitely not just some nostalgia trip.

The pacing of the episodes, the story arcs, the acting, and the action are all brilliantly executed. The first season really sucks you into the world of LaRusso and Lawrence, but it is the supporting cast and the old rivalries that really make the show so compelling. Cobra Kai has also won multiple awards, including a golden rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a Teen Choice Awards gong, a Screen Actors Guild award, and an Emmy to name just a few of its accolades.

