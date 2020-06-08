O2 Snags “Cloud White” Samsung Galaxy S20 EXCLUSIVE

O2’s also throwing in a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on all Galaxy S20 5G contracts…

Samsung’s entire Galaxy S20 5G range is now available in Cloud White from O2. This color option is exclusive to O2, and you can pick up all Galaxy S20 5G models – so the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra – with contracts starting from £44.95 a month.

If you order your Cloud White Galaxy S20 before July 1, you’ll also get a free pair of Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Buds+ wireless headphones. The offer is only running until July 1, however, so if you’re interested, be sure to act before the end of the month.

As deal go, that’s a pretty sweet one.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are very impressive. Inside you’ll find speakers powered by AKG, so bass and trebles are dripping with quality. They’re super-comfortable too. And great for calls as well, thanks to Samsung’s adaptive 3-mic system which delivers crystal clear audio.

There is some small print you need to consider before getting your “free” Galaxy Buds+ headphones. Here’s a quick breakdown via O2’s T&C’s:

Individual Participants must complete the online claim form in the Benefits section of the Samsung Members app pre-installed and Company Participants must complete the online claim form on the website, upload proof of purchase and provide all other required information between 04/06/20 – 31/07/20 (Claim).

Galaxy Buds+ Specs:

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Battery life: 11 hours

Battery life: (with charging case) 22 hours

Voice control: Siri, Google Assistant

The Galaxy S20 5G range is also available on O2’s “customizable plans”, whereby you get the device you want for a lower price by spreading the cost over a longer time-frame – anywhere from 3 to 36 months. Obviously, the longer the time-span, the lower the monthly cost associated with the handset.

O2’s “Customisable Plans” also let you “flex” your data requirements on a month by month basis, so you can increase or decrease it on a month by month basis. The idea here is that sometimes, like during lockdown, for instance, you might not need as much mobile data, so, you would then reduce it down, saving you a bit of money on your monthly payments.

You can check out ALL of O2’s Samsung Galaxy S20 offers here, including the exclusive Cloud White Galaxy S20 range.

Or, if you’d rather go with another network, one where you’ll get unlimited data on both 5G and 4G, check out Three’s range of deals – prices start from £57 a month.