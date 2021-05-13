This Cheap Lighting Ring is Perfect For Twitch / YouTube Vlogging

In order to make good videos, you need good lighting. And this is where the UBeesize Selfie Ring Light comes in handy (and why it is so very, very popular)…

If you shoot videos, whether for YouTube or Twitch, then you know that good lighting makes a huge amount of difference to the overall quality of your footage.

Good lighting means you can get away with using a phone to do your recordings which is great for beginners – you don’t have to splurge thousands on an expensive DSLR.

If you have a modern iPhone or Android phone, you can shoot decent-quality YouTube/Twitch content. But to make it look professional, you need quality lighting. And this is where the UBeesize Selfie Ring Light comes into play.

The UBeesize Selfie Ring Light – View Latest Prices (Usually $35)

What is The UBeesize Selfie Ring Light?

Professional lighting rigs can run into the thousands. You can get relatively inexpensive ones too. But a good lighting rig will cost you a fortune. But to buy it and to run it – most use external batteries.

But if you’re boot-strapping a side-hustle or you want to start a YouTube channel without spending a lot of money, the UBeesize Selfie Ring Light is the perfect accessory for improving the quality of your content.

The UBeesize Selfie Ring Light costs just $35 (down from $46) and it will provide you with all the lighting you need to make your content, whether its just you talking or a product you’re reviewing, look as close to professional-grade as possible.

The UBeesize Selfie Ring Light sits on a tripod that is fully adjustable, so it is easy to place and operate. It is lightweight too, weighing in at just 2.94 pounds. With dimensions, you’re looking at 12.6 x 9.45 x 3.94 inches, and the lighting ring itself is 10 inches across.

UBeesize Selfie Ring Light Modes

One of the coolest features of the UBeesize Selfie Ring Light is that it features three different lighting modes:

Warm – Warm lighting gives your videos a more cozy effect, this is an ideal choice for podcasts and tutorials.

Warm lighting gives your videos a more cozy effect, this is an ideal choice for podcasts and tutorials. Cool White – Cool white is great for quick, fast-paced content or product reviews. Because the light is cool, you’ll get better contrast on the products you’re filming, as well as your face too.

Cool white is great for quick, fast-paced content or product reviews. Because the light is cool, you’ll get better contrast on the products you’re filming, as well as your face too. Daylight – The daylight mode is designed to simulate natural light, so it is based on the UV profile of the sun during the middle of the day. If you want a natural-looking video, this is the option to go for.

And if that wasn’t enough to sell you on this product, each lighting mode has 11 different settings, so you can fully customize the look and feel of your videos. In total, there are 33 potential lighting modes. More than enough for even professional YouTubers.

Designed With Cellphones In Mind

There are plenty of cellphone ring lights on the market. But most require that the phone is used outside the ring. With the UBeesize Selfie Ring Light, the ring is large enough to fit the phone inside it – this ensures perfect lighting for all shots.

It’s also a lot less fiddly to set up; you attach the phone, turn the light on, and start filming.

You’re then free to film as long as you want which makes the UBeesize Selfie Ring Light perfect for professional tutorials, webcasts, and podcasts.

The UBeesize Selfie Ring Light also supports Bluetooth and comes with a dedicated remote, so once the phone is attached, you can use the remote to start, stop, and pause your recordings. It works great and the battery life inside it should last a good 12 months before requiring new cells.

In terms of filming angles, the UBeesize Selfie Ring Light will extend from 15″ to 50″, and its tripod legs will unfold up to 30″ wide. You also have support for 3-way pan and, thanks to its handle, you have tilt and swivel motion too which is great for filming products.

Is The UBeesize Selfie Ring Light Worth It?

As light rings go, the UBeesize Selfie Ring Light is one of the cheapest and most feature-rich options on the market right now. This is why it is so popular and used by so many prominent YouTube content creators.

It costs $35, it has multiple lighting modes, it runs Bluetooth and has a remote for activating and pausing and stopping recordings, and it is fully adjustable, so you can basically set it up and film anywhere.

For me, and many, many other content creators, the UBeesize Selfie Ring Light is the best lighting ring for smartphones on the market right now. I’ve tried a bunch over the years and this one is head and shoulders above the competition.

> Get Yours Via Amazon

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years.