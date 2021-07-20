“Boring” iPhone SE 3 Release Date Set For 2022 – Same Design As Before…

The next iPhone SE release – dubbed the iPhone SE 3 – will get a release date in 2022, feature 5G and an updated A14 CPU. But that’s about it…

Talk about getting mileage from a phone! Apple’s iPhone SE 3 will use the same design as the iPhone SE 2020 which, in turn, used the same design as the iPhone 8 from 2017. There will be updates, however, which Apple hopes will help keep the phone popular with consumers.

The iPhone SE 3’s main update will be 5G and the inclusion of Apple’s A14 CPU, the same used inside its iPhone 12 range of phones. The point of this phone will be its price, according to reports – it’ll be the cheapest 5G iPhone by a Texas mile.

How cheap? Well, considering Apple is basically recycling old technology inside an old chassis, I’d hope it is very cheap – perhaps as cheap as $300.

This means Apple’s TouchID in its OG setting will live on well into 2023. As for other updates, Apple is expected to leave most other aspects of the iPhone SE 3 alone – so no camera updates, no screen updates, etc.

The iPhone SE 2020 w/ 5G & Apple’s A14, Basically…

Given all of the above, my only question would be why wait until 2022 to release this phone? It is basically just a redux of the iPhone SE 2020 with a new CPU and 5G. Why not just release it sooner?

The meager changes, old chassis, and low-grade cameras would be no threat to Apple’s incoming iPhone 13 line-up, nor would they persuade any users away from buying any of the iPhone 12 models or the iPhone 11 for that matter.

Apple recently slashed the price of its iPhone 12 Mini too, so perhaps this has something to do with the delayed release of the iPhone SE 3. What’s more likely, however, is that Apple doesn’t really need to do anything – its phones are selling well.

This gives it the luxury of being able to do what it wants when it wants. And, if that means releasing an update of an updated phone in 2022, then that’s just what it will do. The inclusion of 5G will be the iPhone SE 3’s main USP, however, allowing Apple to tap the “cheap phone” market with an iPhone.

And as 5G rolls out across the globe, demand for a cheaper 5G iPhone will spike in emerging markets. By having the iPhone SE 3 primed for a 2022 release date, Apple will be ready to serve potentially millions of new 5G users in countries like India, Brazil, and parts of Asia as their respective 5G networks come online and proliferate inside the next 12 to 24 months.

iPhone SE 2023 Update

Apple is also planning an SE update for 2023 too. This model will feature a redesigned front panel, complete with a hole-punch camera that will replace the notch, indicating that the 2023 update will use FACE ID and potentially lose its TouchID home button.

Literally nothing else is known about the iPhone SE 4 – or iPhone SE 2023 – other than the fact it will most likely be based either on the iPhone X’s design with an updated front panel or, potentially, something completely different. Hole-punch cameras have yet to make an appearance on any iPhones.

Could this be how Apple does away with the notch once and for all on future iPhones?

