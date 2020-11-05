Black Friday VPN Deals | All The Latest Offers

Black Friday is FAST approaching and it is a great time to get an EPIC deal on a premium VPN. Here are all the top offers right now…

You can do a lot of cool stuff with a VPN, and if you don’t have one yet now’s almost the time to get one. Black Friday is just a few weeks away and there is ALWAYS a slew of epic VPN deals to be had.

I actually got one last year; I decided to go with NordVPN’s Black Friday offer and saved around 80% on my yearly subscription.

With a VPN, you can access the internet securely – at home, or in the airport, and on public WiFi. This ensures ALL your data is secure and cannot be accessed by hackers, your ISP, and even the government.

Which is pretty cool, right? It also means you can access sites like Pirate Bay, US Netflix, and keep things like your Bitcoin Wallet totally safe – even if you’re using the WiFi in Starbucks.

Best Black Friday VPN Deals

Enough from me; here are the best VPN Black Friday deals we’ve seen to date. The list is short because we’re only highlighting the VPNs that we have tested and recommended.

NordVPN Black Friday Deal

Our #1 Pick For 2020 NordVPN From Less Than $3 / £3 a month Based in Panama, NordVPN has a strict no-logging policy, so none of your data or browsing sessions are stored, save for your account information and payment details – but that's fine, you need them to run it! NordVPN runs on the OpenVPN protocol and features double AES-256-bit encryption, which is the very same standard used by the US government to keep all its secrets locked away from public view. In terms of security and privacy, this is about as good as it gets.

ExpressVPN Black Friday Deal

Great Speeds, Super Secure ExpressVPN The main thing here is speed and privacy; ExpressVPN is one of the fastest VPNs we've tested, averaging around 98.71Mbps download speeds. Combine this with its advanced AES-256-bit encryption and the fact it uses the OpenVPN protocol and you're in a very good place with respect to user experience and privacy.

PureVPN Black Friday Deal

SurfShark VPN Black Friday Deal

Best Option For P2P & Torrents SurfShark It's not quite as fast as NordVPN or ExpressVPN, but it does feature similar encryption technologies – AES-256-bit and OpenVPN protocols. SurfShark VPN does not keep any logs of your activities inside its VPN, and it is very open about this fact. You can easily access P2P and torrenting sites, as well as different regional versions of Netflix. SurfShark VPN is a decent option, but if you're going to go with any VPN in 2019, you're 100% better off with a more established player like NordVPN, as you get better speeds.

Why These VPNs?

Out of all the VPNs we’ve tested during the past several years, the ones listed above consistently came out on top – from a security perspective, from a speed perspective, and from a value for money perspective.

Basically, they’re the best VPNs on the market right now.

They’re all no-logs VPNs too; “no logs” means the VPN company does not keep or store any of your data, browsing or otherwise, on its servers. Everything is 100% anonymous. Just as it should be with a VPN.

All of the VPNs listed above will work on your mobile phone, your tablet, your desktop computer, and your laptop. Most allow for up to 6 installs per account too, so you can even let other members of your household use it for no extra charge.

And installing these VPNs is as simple as joining up to a provider, signing in and setting a password, then downloading the mobile app onto your phone, and logging in.

That’s literally it.

Right now, my personal favorite VPN is ExpressVPN. It’s not as big or as popular as NordVPN or PureVPN but it is a lot faster in my experience, and if you want to stream a lot of video content through your VPN – things like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ – you’ll need good speeds.

And in my experience, ExpressVPN is the fastest VPN by a good margin.

If you want to know more about VPNs, how they work, and why you should be using one, check out our Ultimate VPN FAQs – it’ll show you everything you need to know about getting started with VPNs.