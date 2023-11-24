Best Black Friday Headphone Deals: Save Up To 51% on Top Brands

11/24/23 • 6 min read

Black Friday is the day shoppers eagerly await all year, and this year, the deals on headphones are more exciting than ever with savings of over 50% on huge brands like Beats and Sony…

Whether you’re in the market for high-quality earbuds, over-ear headphones, gaming headsets, or noise-cancelling options, there’s something for everyone.

Let’s dive into the top deals you won’t want to miss.

Black Friday Discounts By Brand

There’s some solid deals up there, right? But which are the best headphones out of all the ones we’ve listed? If you’re not particularly au fait with wireless headphones and earbuds, here’s my quick 2 cents on each of the products listed above.

Beats Studio Buds Plus and More

Beats Studio Buds Plus and More

Beats Headphones and Earbuds SAVE 50% VIEW LATEST DEALS

Beats headphones and earbuds, especially the Studio Buds Plus, are renowned for their deep bass and stylish design. They're a fashion statement as much as they are a pair of earphones. The sound quality is tuned to emphasize lower frequencies, making them perfect for bass-heavy music genres.

The emphasis on bass can sometimes overshadow mid and high frequencies. Also, they might not be the most budget-friendly option out there.

If you're someone who prioritizes style and loves music with a strong bass line, Beats is a great choice. They're also a good fit for Apple users due to their compatibility with Apple's ecosystem.

: The emphasis on bass can sometimes overshadow mid and high frequencies. Also, they might not be the most budget-friendly option out there. Ideal For: If you’re someone who prioritizes style and loves music with a strong bass line, Beats is a great choice. They’re also a good fit for Apple users due to their compatibility with Apple’s ecosystem.

Sony’s Audio Range

Sony Headphones, Speakers and Home Theater SAVE 40% VIEW LATEST DEALS

Sony is a juggernaut in the audio world. Their products, from headphones to home theater systems, are known for exceptional sound quality. Sony often leads in noise-canceling technology and offers a balanced, authentic sound profile.

The price point can be high, and some may find their designs less trendy compared to other brands.

Audiophiles and sound purists. If you're looking for top-notch sound fidelity and are willing to invest in quality, Sony's range should be at the top of your list.

: The price point can be high, and some may find their designs less trendy compared to other brands. Ideal For: Audiophiles and sound purists. If you’re looking for top-notch sound fidelity and are willing to invest in quality, Sony’s range should be at the top of your list.

JBL Earbuds

JBL Earbuds SAVE 50% VIEW LATEST DEALS

JBL earbuds strike a great balance between quality and affordability. They offer robust sound, are durable, and fit comfortably, making them ideal for everyday use.

While reliable, they might not offer the same level of sound sophistication as some higher-end models.

Everyday listeners who need a reliable, well-rounded earbud for commuting, working out, or just enjoying music without breaking the bank.

: While reliable, they might not offer the same level of sound sophistication as some higher-end models. Ideal For: Everyday listeners who need a reliable, well-rounded earbud for commuting, working out, or just enjoying music without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Buds range, especially the newer Buds 2 Pro, are known for their sleek design and seamless integration with Android, particularly Samsung devices. They offer good sound quality and are generally comfortable to wear.

Users outside the Samsung ecosystem might not experience the full range of features these buds offer.

Android users, especially those with Samsung devices. If you're invested in the Samsung ecosystem, these buds will complement your setup beautifully.

: Users outside the Samsung ecosystem might not experience the full range of features these buds offer. Ideal For: Android users, especially those with Samsung devices. If you’re invested in the Samsung ecosystem, these buds will complement your setup beautifully.

Google Pixel Buds and Watches

Google Pixel Buds and Watches SAVE 40% VIEW LATEST DEALS

Google Pixel Buds are all about seamless connectivity, especially with Google products. They offer hands-free Google Assistant support, real-time translation, and a comfortable fit.

The sound quality, while good, might not compete with some of the more audio-focused brands.

Google enthusiasts and those who value smart features like real-time language translation and Google Assistant integration.

: The sound quality, while good, might not compete with some of the more audio-focused brands. Ideal For: Google enthusiasts and those who value smart features like real-time language translation and Google Assistant integration.

Anker Soundcore Headphones

Headphones by Anker Soundcore SAVE 46% VIEW LATEST DEALS

Anker Soundcore is known for offering quality products at a more accessible price point. They're a great blend of performance and value, with decent sound quality and battery life.

They may lack some of the advanced features and the refined audio quality of more expensive brands.

Budget-conscious buyers who are looking for a reliable and decently performing headphone without spending a fortune.

: They may lack some of the advanced features and the refined audio quality of more expensive brands. Ideal For: Budget-conscious buyers who are looking for a reliable and decently performing headphone without spending a fortune.