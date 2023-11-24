Best Black Friday Headphone Deals: Save Up To 51% on Top Brands
Black Friday is the day shoppers eagerly await all year, and this year, the deals on headphones are more exciting than ever with savings of over 50% on huge brands like Beats and Sony…
Whether you’re in the market for high-quality earbuds, over-ear headphones, gaming headsets, or noise-cancelling options, there’s something for everyone.
Let’s dive into the top deals you won’t want to miss.
Massive Discounts on Popular Brands 🚀
- Beats Studio Buds Plus and More – Enjoy up to 51% off on Beats headphones and earbuds. Perfect for those who love deep bass and stylish design.
- Sony’s Audio Range – Score up to 37% off on Sony headphones, speakers, and home theater systems. Known for their exceptional sound quality, Sony products are a must-have for audiophiles.
- JBL Earbuds – Grab these with up to 50% off. Ideal for everyday use, JBL earbuds offer great sound and durability.
- Samsung Galaxy Deals – Up to 40% off on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Buds 2, Buds FE, SmartTag2, and Chargers. Samsung’s range is known for its seamless integration with Android devices.
- Google Pixel Buds and Watches – A flat 40% off all Pixel Buds headphones. These are perfect for Google product enthusiasts looking for seamless connectivity.
- Anker Soundcore Headphones – Get up to 46% off. Known for their affordability and quality, Anker’s range is great for budget-conscious buyers.
Black Friday Discounts By Brand
|Brand
|Product Type
|Discount
|Beats
|Headphones and Earbuds
|Up to 51%
|Sony
|Audio Range
|Up to 37%
|JBL
|Earbuds
|Up to 50%
|Samsung
|Various Audio Products
|Up to 40%
|Pixel Buds and Watches
|40%
|Anker Soundcore
|Headphones
|Up to 46%
More Deals to Explore
- Marshall Speakers and Headphones – Up to 43% off. Marshall is known for its vintage design and superior sound quality.
- Edifier’s Audio Equipment – Save up to 43% on Edifier speakers and headphones. They offer a perfect balance of quality and price.
- Bang and Olufsen – Enjoy up to 36% off. A premium brand known for its exceptional sound and build quality.
- OnePlus Products – Up to 50% off on OnePlus unlocked phones, buds, and accessories. Ideal for OnePlus smartphone users.
- JBL Gaming Headphones – A solid 50% off. These are perfect for gamers looking for high-quality audio and comfort.
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones – Save 45%. Known for their heavy bass and unique sound profile.
- Jabra and BlueParrott – Up to 47% off on Jabra earbuds and BlueParrott headsets, great for clear calls and long-lasting comfort.
- Sennheiser Headphones – Up to 48% off. Sennheiser is synonymous with high-fidelity sound and build quality.
- Panasonic, Belkin, and More – Save up to 58% on Panasonic and Belkin headphones, earbuds, and speakers.
Editor’s Picks…
There’s some solid deals up there, right? But which are the best headphones out of all the ones we’ve listed? If you’re not particularly au fait with wireless headphones and earbuds, here’s my quick 2 cents on each of the products listed above.
Beats Studio Buds Plus and More
Beats Headphones and EarbudsVIEW LATEST DEALS
SAVE 50%
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
- Pros: Beats headphones and earbuds, especially the Studio Buds Plus, are renowned for their deep bass and stylish design. They’re a fashion statement as much as they are a pair of earphones. The sound quality is tuned to emphasize lower frequencies, making them perfect for bass-heavy music genres.
- Cons: The emphasis on bass can sometimes overshadow mid and high frequencies. Also, they might not be the most budget-friendly option out there.
- Ideal For: If you’re someone who prioritizes style and loves music with a strong bass line, Beats is a great choice. They’re also a good fit for Apple users due to their compatibility with Apple’s ecosystem.
Sony’s Audio Range
Sony Headphones, Speakers and Home TheaterVIEW LATEST DEALS
SAVE 40%
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
- Pros: Sony is a juggernaut in the audio world. Their products, from headphones to home theater systems, are known for exceptional sound quality. Sony often leads in noise-canceling technology and offers a balanced, authentic sound profile.
- Cons: The price point can be high, and some may find their designs less trendy compared to other brands.
- Ideal For: Audiophiles and sound purists. If you’re looking for top-notch sound fidelity and are willing to invest in quality, Sony’s range should be at the top of your list.
JBL Earbuds
JBL EarbudsVIEW LATEST DEALS
SAVE 50%
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
- Pros: JBL earbuds strike a great balance between quality and affordability. They offer robust sound, are durable, and fit comfortably, making them ideal for everyday use.
- Cons: While reliable, they might not offer the same level of sound sophistication as some higher-end models.
- Ideal For: Everyday listeners who need a reliable, well-rounded earbud for commuting, working out, or just enjoying music without breaking the bank.
Samsung Galaxy Deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Buds 2, Buds FE, SmartTag2, and ChargersVIEW LATEST DEALS
SAVE 40%
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
- Pros: Samsung’s Galaxy Buds range, especially the newer Buds 2 Pro, are known for their sleek design and seamless integration with Android, particularly Samsung devices. They offer good sound quality and are generally comfortable to wear.
- Cons: Users outside the Samsung ecosystem might not experience the full range of features these buds offer.
- Ideal For: Android users, especially those with Samsung devices. If you’re invested in the Samsung ecosystem, these buds will complement your setup beautifully.
Google Pixel Buds and Watches
Google Pixel Buds and WatchesVIEW LATEST DEALS
SAVE 40%
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
- Pros: Google Pixel Buds are all about seamless connectivity, especially with Google products. They offer hands-free Google Assistant support, real-time translation, and a comfortable fit.
- Cons: The sound quality, while good, might not compete with some of the more audio-focused brands.
- Ideal For: Google enthusiasts and those who value smart features like real-time language translation and Google Assistant integration.
Anker Soundcore Headphones
Headphones by Anker SoundcoreVIEW LATEST DEALS
SAVE 46%
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
- Pros: Anker Soundcore is known for offering quality products at a more accessible price point. They’re a great blend of performance and value, with decent sound quality and battery life.
- Cons: They may lack some of the advanced features and the refined audio quality of more expensive brands.
- Ideal For: Budget-conscious buyers who are looking for a reliable and decently performing headphone without spending a fortune.
