[BLACK FRIDAY] Save 20% on Garmin Fenix 7 & EPIX Pro Watches

Richard Goodwin

11/24/23 •  4 min read

[BLACK FRIDAY] Save 20% on Garmin Fenix 7 & EPIX Pro WatchesPin

Save 20% on the massively popular and ultra-useful Garmin Fenix 7 and Garmin EPIX Pro this Black Friday

Best Garmin Watch Black Friday Deals

Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, Black 🌟

  • Rating: ⭐ 4.6/5 from 171 reviews.
  • Deal: 💰 -22% at $699.99 (Was $899.99).
  • Features: Multisport GPS, Solar Charging, Built-in Flashlight.
  • Ideal For: Athletes and outdoor enthusiasts who need a durable, feature-rich smartwatch with extended battery life through solar charging.

Garmin fēnix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar, Black ⚡

  • Rating: ⭐ 4.6/5 from 171 reviews.
  • Deal: 💰 -20% at $799.99 (Was $999.99).
  • Features: Larger display, GPS, Solar Charging, Built-in Flashlight.
  • Ideal For: Those looking for a larger watch face with all the advanced features of the fēnix series, including extended solar-powered battery life.

Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition, 51mm, Black 💎

  • Rating: ⭐ 4.7/5 from 78 reviews.
  • Deal: 💰 -18% at $899.99 (Was $1,099.99).
  • Features: High Performance, Advanced Training Tech, Built-in Flashlight.
  • Ideal For: High-performance athletes seeking advanced training technology and a robust build for rigorous activities.

Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Solar, Black 🌞

  • Rating: ⭐ 4.6/5 from 171 reviews.
  • Deal: 💰 -25% at $599.99 (Was $799.99).
  • Features: GPS, Solar Charging, Built-in Flashlight.
  • Ideal For: Fitness enthusiasts who want the fēnix 7’s capabilities with the added benefit of solar charging at a more affordable price.

Which Is The Best Deal – EPIX or Fenix 7?

Garmin’s fēnix 7 and epix Pro are two top-tier smartwatches, each with its unique features catering to different user needs. Let’s dive into a detailed comparison.

Garmin fēnix 7

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire SolarPin

The fēnix 7 series is known for its rugged design and versatility, catering to a wide range of outdoor and sports activities.

Pros:

  • Versatile Multisport Features: Tailored for various activities like running, swimming, cycling, and more.
  • Rugged Design: Built to endure tough environments, perfect for outdoor adventurers.
  • Solar Charging: Extends battery life, reducing the need for frequent charging.
  • Advanced Navigation: Comprehensive GPS and mapping functionalities.

Cons:

  • Price: On the higher end, which might be a factor for budget-conscious consumers.
  • Complex Features: May have a steep learning curve for new users.
  • Size and Weight: Bulkier design may not appeal to everyone, especially those with smaller wrists.

Best For: Outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, and adventure sports aficionados who need a durable, feature-rich watch for various activities.

Deal: 💰 -22% at $699.99 (Was $899.99).

Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2)

Garmin EpixPin

The epix Pro is a high-performance smartwatch designed for users who need advanced training technology combined with a stylish look.

Pros:

  • High-Resolution Display: Offers a vivid, clear display, enhancing the user interface experience.
  • Advanced Training Features: Ideal for users who take their training seriously and need in-depth metrics.
  • Premium Aesthetics: Stylish design that suits both sporty and professional settings.
  • Built-in Flashlight: Useful for low-light conditions.

Cons:

  • Higher Price Point: Even more expensive than the fēnix 7, which might deter some potential buyers.
  • Battery Life: The high-resolution display can lead to faster battery drain compared to the fēnix 7.
  • Limited Solar Charging: Does not offer the same solar charging efficiency as the fēnix 7.

Best For: Performance-focused athletes and fitness enthusiasts who also value a smartwatch’s aesthetic appeal. It’s suitable for those who want advanced training metrics without compromising on style.

DEAL: 💰 -18% at $899.99 (Was $1,099.99).

Conclusion: Choosing the Right Watch for You

  • Go for the Garmin fēnix 7 if you’re an outdoor adventure lover or engage in various sports activities. Its durability, solar charging capability, and extensive sport features make it a great companion for rugged use.
  • Choose the Garmin epix Pro if you prioritize advanced training features and a high-resolution display in a stylish package. It’s perfect for those who want a blend of high-end functionality and elegant design.

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He has written for Den of Geek, Fortean Times, IT PRO, PC Pro, ALPHR, and many other technology sites. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

