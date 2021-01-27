The ONLY “To-Do” List App For Android You’ll Ever Need…

All you need with a to-do list app is something simple. I just tested the most popular options available – and this to do list app was the best overall…

Looking for the best “to do” list app for Android? Want to get organised in 2021? I did too, so I tested some of the most popular to-do list apps to find out which one was the best overall…

The Best To-Do List App: My #1 Pick – To Do List App

I tested quite a few to do list apps throughout January. And how I selected them was simple: I went to the Google Play Store, found the most popular to do list apps available, and then I downloaded and tested each and every one of them.

It took a good while to get through them all, but after about 10 or so tests, I started to realise something: nearly all of the to do list apps I tried were just way too complicated, too busy, needlessly complicated.

Save

You don’t need loads of features with a to do list app, just the basics. All you want is the ability to create lists and tick them off as you go. How hard is that? I mean, it’s basic AF but so many to do list apps get way too bogged down in providing loads of stupid features you do not need.

And that is why I eventually settled on the To Do List app – available for Android. It is super-simple and this, based on experience with the other to do list apps, is its main USP. All it does is list things you need to do, and when you’ve done them, you simply tick the box and it disappears.

I don’t need/want Google Drive syncing. I don’t require the ability to create notes in the app. Nor do I need collaborative tools. I also don’t care about having a desktop version of the app. And I really don’t want social sharing options. I just needed a list app that was simple to use and was free.

In this respect, the To Do List app by Splend apps ticked all my boxes.

Making lists and getting organised is fairly simple. You sit down for five minutes, clear your head, and plan out all the things you need to do. Once you’ve done this, you enter them into To Do List and diligently work your way through them, ticking them off as you go.

Notable Mentions

As I said, I tested a bunch of t0-do list apps. Around 15-20 I think, in total. Most were perfectly fine, just a little too complicated for their own good. But some were very good and are definitely worth a look, if you want some additional options for your list making endeavours. And the best of the rest, per my testing and experience, are as follows:

WunderList (iPhone Only) – WunderList is a very popular list making and to do list app. I have used it pretty extensively over the years. Visually, it is a great looking app and it is available for both iPhone and Android. If you want slightly more features than the To Do List app, this would be the one I’d recommend.

WunderList is a very popular list making and to do list app. I have used it pretty extensively over the years. Visually, it is a great looking app and it is available for both iPhone and Android. If you want slightly more features than the To Do List app, this would be the one I’d recommend. Microsoft To-Do (Download) – Microsoft has an app for everything these days, doesn’t it? And the Microsoft To-Do app is actually really good. I liked the layout, the thoughtful features, and I think most of you guys will too. If you want to sync up with Office and Teams , Microsoft To-Do is the way forward.

Microsoft has an app for everything these days, doesn’t it? And the Microsoft To-Do app is actually really good. I liked the layout, the thoughtful features, and I think most of you guys will too. If you want to sync up with , Microsoft To-Do is the way forward. TickTock (Download) – TickTock is a visually stunning to-do app. I love the design and layout on display here. TickTock is simple to use but has some nifty features baked into it. If you’re a fan of visually beautiful apps, TickTock is well worth a look.

TickTock is a visually stunning to-do app. I love the design and layout on display here. TickTock is simple to use but has some nifty features baked into it. If you’re a fan of visually beautiful apps, TickTock is well worth a look. Google Tasks (Download) – I love Google. I use all of its products, from Android phones, to Google Docs, to Workspace. I also really like Google Tasks. I just don’t like it as much as the To Do App. And the reason? It’s a little too busy-looking for my tastes, although this is an entirely subjective opinion.

How Do I Create A To-Do List on My Phone?

You’ve decided to become more organised. You want to start making lists of tasks that you need to complete on a daily basis. I use the To Do List app, so I’ll now show you how to create to-do lists on your phone with this app. And the reason I choose this app, again, is because it is so freaking simple.

First, you need to download the To Do List app. You can get here for Android. Once you’ve downloaded the app, simply open it and start adding tasks you need to do – just hit the + icon in the bottom right corner to do this. Once the task is completed, click the box next to it to mark it as done.

And that’s it! Simple, right?

Save

If you want to get a little fancier, there are options for setting up to-do lists for shopping, work, and personal. You access these via the main menu (located in the top-left on Android). Inside here, you can also create new lists which is great if you’re using the app to manage a few different projects at the same time.

The To Do List app is 100% free, although there are ads in the app. This doesn’t bother me one bit, however, as they’re non-intrusive and you hardly notice they’re there. Plus, the app is free and the developers have to make some money to recoup their costs. If ads bother you, go with a paid option. Me personally, I’m fine with ads.

Full List of To Do List App’s Features

Adding tasks via voice

Notifications use sounds, vibrations and built-in speech synthesiser (TTS)

Icon widget – icon with optional today’s and overdue tasks counter

List Widget – resizable widget displays upcoming tasks

Status bar – component (in the notifications area) keeping you up to date

Quick Task Bar – to add something hot quickly

Support for recurring tasks

Time for shopping? Need to add many tasks at one go? Great, batch mode is on-board!

Support for tasks without a due date, all-day-long tasks and tasks at a specific hour of the day

Bidirectional synchronisation with Google Tasks

Many useful configuration options

Predefined task lists

Actions on group of tasks (bulk actions, long-click selection support)

Integration with sharing on Android – sharing tasks with other apps and receiving shared data

Creating tasks from the content of system clipboard

You can download the app here.