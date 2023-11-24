Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: Save BIG on 4K & Ultrawides

Looking to upgrade your monitor? Check out these INSANE Black Friday deals for Samsung monitors – from 4K to 4K Ultrawides. There’s TONS of awesome offers…

Samsung Monitor Overview: Pros, Cons, and Ideal Users

Picking a new monitor can be tricky, especially when there’s so many options to choose from. Do you need 4K? What about an ultrawide? If you’re not 100% confident about which Samsung monitor is best for you, here’s a quick overview of each model with some expert notes on who it is best suited to.

Odyssey G70B Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor 🎮

Pros : Exceptional 4K resolution, rapid 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time for smooth gameplay. HDR 400 and G-Sync/FreeSync Premium Pro enhance the visual experience.

Samsung 34” ViewFinity S65VC Series Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor 💼

Pros : Wide, curved QHD screen with built-in FHD Camera and HDR10. 100Hz refresh rate and USB-C connectivity, coupled with Intelligent Eye Care.

Samsung 32” Odyssey G7 Series WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor 🕹️

Pros : Stellar 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. WQHD resolution with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support.

Samsung 32″ M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor 📺

Pros : UHD resolution with HDR support. Features streaming TV, a Slimfit Camera, and Alexa built-in.

Samsung Viewfinity S65UA Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor 🖥️

Pros : Large, curved QHD display ideal for immersive work and entertainment. USB-C connectivity and HDR10 support.

Samsung CH890 Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Computer Monitor 🔥

Pros : Ultra-wide QHD display, 100Hz refresh rate, and ergonomic design. HDMI and USB-C ports for connectivity.

Samsung M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor in Warm White 🌟

Pros : Smart features including streaming TV and Alexa. UHD resolution with HDR and a Slimfit Camera.

Samsung 32 Inch 4K UHD Computer Monitor (S80A Series) 🌈

