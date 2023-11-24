🔍

Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: Save BIG on 4K & Ultrawides

Richard Goodwin

11/24/23 •  6 min read

Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday DealsPin

Looking to upgrade your monitor? Check out these INSANE Black Friday deals for Samsung monitors – from 4K to 4K Ultrawides. There’s TONS of awesome offers…

Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: 4K & Ultrawides…

Here’s our picks for the hottest Black Friday deals right now for Samsung monitors, covering everything from 4K models to 4K Ultrawides. Whether you’re a gamer or a worker, you’ll definitely find something worth a buy below…

Odyssey G70B Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor 🎮

  • Rating: ⭐ 4.1/5 from 1,179 reviews.
  • Deal: 💰 -37% at $629.99 (Was $999.99).
  • Features: 144Hz, 1ms, HDR 400, G-Sync/FreeSync Premium Pro, Ultrawide Game View.
  • Ideal For: Hardcore gamers seeking ultra-high resolution and smooth gameplay.

34” ViewFinity S65VC Series Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor 💼

  • Rating: ⭐ 4.4/5 from 1,998 reviews.
  • Deal: 💰 -21% at $549.99 (Was $699.99).
  • Features: Built-in FHD Camera, HDR10, 100Hz, USB-C, Intelligent Eye Care.
  • Ideal For: Professionals needing a wide, immersive screen with a built-in camera for video conferencing.

32” Odyssey G7 Series WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor 🕹️

  • Rating: ⭐ 4.4/5 from 4,648 reviews.
  • Deal: 💰 -38% at $499.99 (Was $799.99).
  • Features: 240Hz, 1ms, HDMI, G-Sync, FreeSync Premium Pro.
  • Ideal For: Gamers desiring a high-refresh-rate curved monitor for an immersive experience.

32″ M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor 📺

  • Rating: ⭐ 3.1/5 from 2 reviews.
  • Deal: 💰 -29% at $499.99 (Was $699.99).
  • Features: Streaming TV, Slimfit Camera, Alexa Built-in.
  • Ideal For: Users looking for a multi-functional monitor with smart TV capabilities.

Viewfinity S65UA Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor 🖥️

  • Rating: ⭐ 4.4/5 from 996 reviews.
  • Deal: 💰 -17% at $449.99 (Was $539.99).
  • Features: 100Hz, USB-C, HDR10, Intelligent Eye Care.
  • Ideal For: Users seeking a large, curved screen for both work and entertainment.

CH890 Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Computer Monitor 🔥

  • Rating: ⭐ 4.4/5 from 996 reviews.
  • Deal: 💰 -24% at $449.99 (Was $589.99).
  • Features: 100Hz, Curved, HDMI, USB-C.
  • Ideal For: Those looking for a high-quality ultrawide monitor for multitasking.

M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor in Warm White 🌟

  • Rating: ⭐ 4.1/5 from 901 reviews.
  • Deal: 💰 -43% at $399.99 (Was $699.99).
  • Features: Streaming TV, Slimfit Camera, Alexa.
  • Ideal For: Home office setups needing a smart monitor with integrated streaming and camera.

32 Inch 4K UHD Computer Monitor (S80A Series) 🌈

  • Rating: ⭐ 4.0/5 from 190 reviews.
  • Deal: 💰 -26% at $349.99 (Was $469.99).
  • Features: Vertical orientation, HDMI, USB Port, HDR10.
  • Ideal For: Professionals and creatives needing high resolution and color accuracy.

Samsung Monitor Overview: Pros, Cons, and Ideal Users

Picking a new monitor can be tricky, especially when there’s so many options to choose from. Do you need 4K? What about an ultrawide? If you’re not 100% confident about which Samsung monitor is best for you, here’s a quick overview of each model with some expert notes on who it is best suited to.

Odyssey G70B Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor 🎮

Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: Save BIG on 4K & UltrawidesPin
  • Pros: Exceptional 4K resolution, rapid 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time for smooth gameplay. HDR 400 and G-Sync/FreeSync Premium Pro enhance the visual experience.
  • Cons: Higher price point, and may be overkill for non-gamers or casual users.
  • Best For: Hardcore gamers and enthusiasts who demand top-tier performance and ultra-high resolution.

Deal: 💰 -37% at $629.99 (Was $999.99).

Samsung 34” ViewFinity S65VC Series Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor 💼

Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: Save BIG on 4K & UltrawidesPin
  • Pros: Wide, curved QHD screen with built-in FHD Camera and HDR10. 100Hz refresh rate and USB-C connectivity, coupled with Intelligent Eye Care.
  • Cons: The large size might not suit small workspaces. The curvature may not appeal to everyone.
  • Best For: Professionals requiring an immersive screen for multitasking, video conferencing, and content creation.

Deal: 💰 -21% at $549.99 (Was $699.99).

Samsung 32” Odyssey G7 Series WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor 🕹️

Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: Save BIG on 4K & UltrawidesPin
  • Pros: Stellar 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. WQHD resolution with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support.
  • Cons: Curved design might not be everyone’s preference. Price can be a factor for casual users.
  • Best For: Gamers seeking a high-refresh-rate, immersive curved monitor for an intense gaming experience.

Deal: 💰 -38% at $499.99 (Was $799.99).

Samsung 32″ M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor 📺

Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: Save BIG on 4K & UltrawidesPin
  • Pros: UHD resolution with HDR support. Features streaming TV, a Slimfit Camera, and Alexa built-in.
  • Cons: Limited reviews. Smart features may not be essential for all users.
  • Best For: Users seeking a versatile monitor with smart TV capabilities and integrated camera for both work and entertainment.

Deal: 💰 -29% at $499.99 (Was $699.99).

Samsung Viewfinity S65UA Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor 🖥️

Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: Save BIG on 4K & UltrawidesPin
  • Pros: Large, curved QHD display ideal for immersive work and entertainment. USB-C connectivity and HDR10 support.
  • Cons: The large size may not fit in compact spaces. 100Hz refresh rate might not suffice for high-end gaming.
  • Best For: Those needing a large screen for professional work, multitasking, and casual gaming.

Deal: 💰 -24% at $449.99 (Was $589.99).

Samsung CH890 Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Computer Monitor 🔥

Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: Save BIG on 4K & UltrawidesPin
  • Pros: Ultra-wide QHD display, 100Hz refresh rate, and ergonomic design. HDMI and USB-C ports for connectivity.
  • Cons: May be too large for some setups. Not primarily geared towards high-performance gaming.
  • Best For: Users looking for a premium ultrawide monitor for multitasking, business applications, and casual gaming.

Deal: 💰 -43% at $399.99 (Was $699.99).

Samsung M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor in Warm White 🌟

Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: Save BIG on 4K & UltrawidesPin
  • Pros: Smart features including streaming TV and Alexa. UHD resolution with HDR and a Slimfit Camera.
  • Cons: Smart features might be redundant for some users. Limited reviews to gauge performance.
  • Best For: Home office users needing a smart, multifunctional monitor for work, streaming, and casual use.

Deal: 💰 -26% at $349.99 (Was $469.99).

Samsung 32 Inch 4K UHD Computer Monitor (S80A Series) 🌈

Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: Save BIG on 4K & UltrawidesPin
  • Pros: 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 for exceptional clarity and color accuracy. Vertical orientation for versatile use.
  • Cons: 60Hz refresh rate not ideal for high-end gaming. Vertical orientation may not suit all users.
  • Best For: Professionals and creatives who prioritize high resolution, color accuracy, and ergonomic design.

Deal: 💰 -26% at $349.99 (Was $469.99).

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He has written for Den of Geek, Fortean Times, IT PRO, PC Pro, ALPHR, and many other technology sites. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

