Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: Save BIG on 4K & Ultrawides
Looking to upgrade your monitor? Check out these INSANE Black Friday deals for Samsung monitors – from 4K to 4K Ultrawides. There’s TONS of awesome offers…
Best Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals: 4K & Ultrawides…
Here’s our picks for the hottest Black Friday deals right now for Samsung monitors, covering everything from 4K models to 4K Ultrawides. Whether you’re a gamer or a worker, you’ll definitely find something worth a buy below…
Odyssey G70B Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor 🎮
- Rating: ⭐ 4.1/5 from 1,179 reviews.
- Deal: 💰 -37% at $629.99 (Was $999.99).
- Features: 144Hz, 1ms, HDR 400, G-Sync/FreeSync Premium Pro, Ultrawide Game View.
- Ideal For: Hardcore gamers seeking ultra-high resolution and smooth gameplay.
34” ViewFinity S65VC Series Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor 💼
- Rating: ⭐ 4.4/5 from 1,998 reviews.
- Deal: 💰 -21% at $549.99 (Was $699.99).
- Features: Built-in FHD Camera, HDR10, 100Hz, USB-C, Intelligent Eye Care.
- Ideal For: Professionals needing a wide, immersive screen with a built-in camera for video conferencing.
32” Odyssey G7 Series WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor 🕹️
- Rating: ⭐ 4.4/5 from 4,648 reviews.
- Deal: 💰 -38% at $499.99 (Was $799.99).
- Features: 240Hz, 1ms, HDMI, G-Sync, FreeSync Premium Pro.
- Ideal For: Gamers desiring a high-refresh-rate curved monitor for an immersive experience.
32″ M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor 📺
- Rating: ⭐ 3.1/5 from 2 reviews.
- Deal: 💰 -29% at $499.99 (Was $699.99).
- Features: Streaming TV, Slimfit Camera, Alexa Built-in.
- Ideal For: Users looking for a multi-functional monitor with smart TV capabilities.
Viewfinity S65UA Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor 🖥️
- Rating: ⭐ 4.4/5 from 996 reviews.
- Deal: 💰 -17% at $449.99 (Was $539.99).
- Features: 100Hz, USB-C, HDR10, Intelligent Eye Care.
- Ideal For: Users seeking a large, curved screen for both work and entertainment.
CH890 Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Computer Monitor 🔥
- Rating: ⭐ 4.4/5 from 996 reviews.
- Deal: 💰 -24% at $449.99 (Was $589.99).
- Features: 100Hz, Curved, HDMI, USB-C.
- Ideal For: Those looking for a high-quality ultrawide monitor for multitasking.
M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor in Warm White 🌟
- Rating: ⭐ 4.1/5 from 901 reviews.
- Deal: 💰 -43% at $399.99 (Was $699.99).
- Features: Streaming TV, Slimfit Camera, Alexa.
- Ideal For: Home office setups needing a smart monitor with integrated streaming and camera.
32 Inch 4K UHD Computer Monitor (S80A Series) 🌈
- Rating: ⭐ 4.0/5 from 190 reviews.
- Deal: 💰 -26% at $349.99 (Was $469.99).
- Features: Vertical orientation, HDMI, USB Port, HDR10.
- Ideal For: Professionals and creatives needing high resolution and color accuracy.
Samsung Monitor Overview: Pros, Cons, and Ideal Users
Picking a new monitor can be tricky, especially when there’s so many options to choose from. Do you need 4K? What about an ultrawide? If you’re not 100% confident about which Samsung monitor is best for you, here’s a quick overview of each model with some expert notes on who it is best suited to.
Odyssey G70B Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor 🎮
- Pros: Exceptional 4K resolution, rapid 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time for smooth gameplay. HDR 400 and G-Sync/FreeSync Premium Pro enhance the visual experience.
- Cons: Higher price point, and may be overkill for non-gamers or casual users.
- Best For: Hardcore gamers and enthusiasts who demand top-tier performance and ultra-high resolution.
Samsung 34” ViewFinity S65VC Series Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor 💼
- Pros: Wide, curved QHD screen with built-in FHD Camera and HDR10. 100Hz refresh rate and USB-C connectivity, coupled with Intelligent Eye Care.
- Cons: The large size might not suit small workspaces. The curvature may not appeal to everyone.
- Best For: Professionals requiring an immersive screen for multitasking, video conferencing, and content creation.
Samsung 32” Odyssey G7 Series WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor 🕹️
- Pros: Stellar 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. WQHD resolution with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support.
- Cons: Curved design might not be everyone’s preference. Price can be a factor for casual users.
- Best For: Gamers seeking a high-refresh-rate, immersive curved monitor for an intense gaming experience.
Samsung 32″ M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor 📺
- Pros: UHD resolution with HDR support. Features streaming TV, a Slimfit Camera, and Alexa built-in.
- Cons: Limited reviews. Smart features may not be essential for all users.
- Best For: Users seeking a versatile monitor with smart TV capabilities and integrated camera for both work and entertainment.
Samsung Viewfinity S65UA Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor 🖥️
- Pros: Large, curved QHD display ideal for immersive work and entertainment. USB-C connectivity and HDR10 support.
- Cons: The large size may not fit in compact spaces. 100Hz refresh rate might not suffice for high-end gaming.
- Best For: Those needing a large screen for professional work, multitasking, and casual gaming.
Samsung CH890 Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Computer Monitor 🔥
- Pros: Ultra-wide QHD display, 100Hz refresh rate, and ergonomic design. HDMI and USB-C ports for connectivity.
- Cons: May be too large for some setups. Not primarily geared towards high-performance gaming.
- Best For: Users looking for a premium ultrawide monitor for multitasking, business applications, and casual gaming.
Samsung M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor in Warm White 🌟
- Pros: Smart features including streaming TV and Alexa. UHD resolution with HDR and a Slimfit Camera.
- Cons: Smart features might be redundant for some users. Limited reviews to gauge performance.
- Best For: Home office users needing a smart, multifunctional monitor for work, streaming, and casual use.
Samsung 32 Inch 4K UHD Computer Monitor (S80A Series) 🌈
- Pros: 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 for exceptional clarity and color accuracy. Vertical orientation for versatile use.
- Cons: 60Hz refresh rate not ideal for high-end gaming. Vertical orientation may not suit all users.
- Best For: Professionals and creatives who prioritize high resolution, color accuracy, and ergonomic design.