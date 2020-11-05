Best Black Friday iPhone Deals | ALL Major UK Networks

The perfect opportunity to buy a cheap iPhone is coming. Use these Black Friday iPhone deals to save big on an iPhone

Black Friday comes but once a year, but it is a great time to save money on big purchases – things like a new iPhone or a 4K TV.

As Black Friday approaches – things kick off officially on November 27 – you’ll start to see more and more retailers and network offers on everything from mobile phones to tablets and accessories.

Apple NEVER does Black Friday deals. It’s far too classy for that kind of thing. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a great iPhone deal this Black Friday.

If you’re looking for an iPhone on contract, you’ll have a ton of options when it comes to Black Friday deals for iPhone. And it doesn’t just mean new iPhones, either – you’ll get the best Black Friday deals on older iPhone models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020.

iPhone Black Friday Deals

The table below pulls in ALL the best Black Friday deals for iPhone. It updates itself every 10 minutes, pulling in the latest feeds from the UK’s biggest and best phone networks.

You can search by iPhone model, network, monthly cost, and contract length, and the best deal for each iPhone will always be presented first – right at the top.

With iPhone deals this Black Friday, I wouldn’t expect too many deals for Apple’s newly released iPhone 12 handsets. However, you will definitely be able to make some massive savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE 2020.

Black Friday iPhone Deals

Which iPhones Will Be Discounted This Black Friday

Apple has only just released the iPhone 12, so we wouldn’t expect too many networks or retailers to be offering iPhone 12 Black Friday deals. There could be a few, but I wouldn’t hold your breath.

Where things get a lot more interesting is when you start looking at the company’s 2019 iPhone releases – the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. And the iPhone SE 2020 too.

These phones are now officially old, having been replaced by the new iPhone 12 range. This means you will almost certainly be able to get some really good Black Friday deals on them.

We expect some really impressive iPhone 11 Black Friday deals and offers from all of the UK’s major networks.

The reason? Simple: they will want to get rid of old stock in order to make way for the newer (and more expensive) iPhone 12 models. The iPhone 12 is £100 more expensive than the iPhone 11.

And the reason? Apple’s iPhone 12 now features an OLED display, while the iPhone 11’s was LCD, and the iPhone 12 (all models) now supports 5G too. Adding these two things resulted in a £100 price hike for the new iPhone 12.

Cheapest iPhone Black Friday Deals

If you’re looking for the cheapest Black Friday iPhone deals, your best bet will be Apple’s slightly older or already-cheaper iPhones: the iPhone SE 2020, for instance, is already Apple’s cheapest iPhone by a considerable margin.

Save

Come Black Friday, the iPhone SE 2020 will be available on a range of massively discounted plans and offers from UK networks.

I’d also expect some pretty big deals for Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max, as networks try and get rid of excess stock before they start properly pushing the iPhone 12 Pro Max, its successor.

Is Black Friday A Good Time To Buy A New iPhone?

Yes, Black Friday is an excellent time to buy a new iPhone. You will get access to iPhone deals that last for only a few days or, in some cases, a few hours. If you’re looking to make savings on your next new phone, and you want an iPhone, Black Friday is the best time to look for deals and offers.

All of the UK’s main networks go a little crazy during Black Friday, offering up insane data bundles, access to bundled extras like Sky TV and Spotify for free, and even bundling expensive wireless headphones to sweeten the deal.

Again, the biggest and best iPhone Black Friday deals will be applied to older, less expensive models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020. However, if you want a flagship iPhone, I’m willing to bet there were will a bunch of EPIC offers for Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Should You Buy An iPhone 11 Now The iPhone 12 is Out?

This is a good question, and I have a simple answer for you: yes, you should buy the iPhone 11 in 2020, it’s a great phone that is massively powerful and will work brilliantly for 99.9% of users.

The ONLY reason you wouldn’t buy the iPhone 11 is if you want a 5G.

Save

If you can live without 5G, the iPhone 11 is still a near-perfect phone. And, as a side bonus, it has a dramatically better battery life than the iPhone 12; the iPhone 12 has a smaller battery and it runs 5G. And this means the battery life kinda sucks.

So, yeah, any of Apple’s iPhone 11 models are WELL worth a look this Black Friday and during the remainder of 2020 and 2021.

Frequently Asked Questions Q: When is Black Friday 2020? Black Friday takes place on November 27, 2020. Expect this year’s Black Friday sales to be MASSIVE, as firms look to maximize profits during Q4 following the major global disruption caused by COVID 19.

Q: Does Apple Do Black Friday Deals on iPhone? No, Apple NEVER does Black Friday deals on its iPhones – or any of its products for that matter. But this doesn’t matter; all major UK networks do Black Friday iPhone deals, so you’ll have plenty of options when it comes to awesome Black Friday deals for Apple’s iPhone.

Q: Will There Be Any iPhone 12 Black Friday Deals? The iPhone 12 has only just launched, so I wouldn’t expect to see too many – if any – Black Friday iPhone 12 deals. UK retailers and phone networks will focus instead on Apple’s outgoing iPhone 11 range and the iPhone SE 2020. With these phones, you can expect some really impressive deals.