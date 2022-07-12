WE'RE HIRING

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals – Save HUNDREDS on THOUSANDS of Products

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 07/12/22 •  2 min read
News

If you’re looking to pick up some tasty deals on the latest tech, it’s Amazon Prime Day today – here are all the best deals so far…

Amazon Prime Day comes but once a year. You will need an Amazon Prime membership to access all the best deals – but it is worth it in the long run too, as you get free next-day delivery as well as access to things like Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video.

What is Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day is a 24-hour sales event that takes place across the entirety of Amazon’s retail site. It includes massive savings on literally hundreds of thousands of items – from smartwatches to TVs and phones and cosmetics and pretty much everything else in between. Prime Day only runs for 24 hours, so you’ll need to act today in order to take advantage of the lower prices.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

SAVE $199 ON SELECT MODELS
Blink Smart Home Security Cameras
  • Save
Blink Smart Home Security Cameras
VIEW LATEST DEALS
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
Free Sengled Smart Bulb With Echo Device Purchase
  • Save
Free Sengled Smart Bulb With Echo Device Purchase
VIEW LATEST DEALS
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
SAVE $300 On Laptops & Monitors
Big Name Laptops & Monitors
  • Save
Big Name Laptops & Monitors
VIEW LATEST DEALS
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
SAVE 54%
Kindle Oasis
  • Save
Kindle Oasis
VIEW LATEST DEALS
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
SAVE $390 ON POPULAR MODELS
Unlocked Samsung Phones
  • Save
Unlocked Samsung Phones
Buy Now
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
SAVE $180 ON SELECT MODELS
Garmin Sports Watches
  • Save
Garmin Sports Watches
VIEW LATEST DEALS
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
SAVE UP TO 39% ON BUNDLES
Ring Video Doorbells
  • Save
Ring Video Doorbells
VIEW LATEST DEALS
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
UP TO 40% OFF ENTIRE RANGE
Samsung Headphones & Watches
  • Save
Samsung Headphones & Watches
VIEW LATEST DEALS
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
UP TO $184 OFF SELECT MODELS
Car Seats and Strollers from Graco, Baby Jogger
  • Save
Car Seats and Strollers from Graco, Baby Jogger
VIEW LATEST DEALS
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

How To View ALL Amazon Prime Day Deals?

If you don’t see anything you like above and you want to see the full scope of what’s on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day, you can do so by viewing Amazon’s dedicated Prime Day page – it’s usually easy to find but in certain regions, it might be a little hidden.

On this page, you’ll see ALL of the current Prime Day deals in one place. You can use the filters on the left-hand side to drill down into specific types of products which helps refine what you’re looking at. For instance, if you’re looking for smartwatch Prime Day deals, simply select the smartwatch option – Amazon will then pull in all the deals for smartwatches.

Or, just use the widget below:

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – ALL DEALS
  • Save
Amazon Prime Day 2022 – ALL DEALS

If you're looking for something more specific, make sure you check out ALL of Amazon's Prime Day Deals in one place. There are savings to be had on literally hundreds of thousands of products – from wearables and phones to washing machines and baby strollers...

Pros:
  • Thousands of Items on Sale
  • Save Upwards of 40% on items
  • Perfect way to save money on big expenses
  • Deals updated on the hour
  • Access Flash Sales
VIEW ALL PRODUCTS
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
  • Save

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap