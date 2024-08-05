The Best Alien Movie (According to Thousands of Reviews)

Which Alien movie is the best? Most would say Alien and Aliens. But what about the six other films in the canon – well, they’re not so highly praised…

Fede Alverez is about to unleash Alien: Romulus on us. The film will get its theatrical release on August 16, and initial previews are very, very positive.

Gore? Check. Terror? By the bucket-load. The trailer gave quite a bit away, but it also showed just how complex and true-to-lore Alverez’s vision for the film is – and that’s exactly what people wanted.

Everybody has their favorite Alien movie. But which – when you crunch the numbers, lots and lots of numbers – is the best overall? We did a meta-analysis of thousands of reviews to finally put this question to bed, once and for all.

You can check out the results below, and argue in the comments section if you like (we don’t mind, just keep it civil. And don’t say Aliens vs Predator wasn’t that bad; it was awful).

Alien Movies Ranked In Order of Greatness

Alien Franchise Infographic

Alien Franchise: A Journey Through Space and Terror Alien (1979) Average Rating: 8.5/10 “Alien is a slow burner but a gripping tale indeed. There’s only one Alien in Alien unlike all the other films and that sounds unthreatening, right? Wrong. This one Alien demonstrates just what the creatures can accomplish and how terrifying they can be, ensuring this is the most horrific of the franchise” Aliens (1986) Average Rating: 8.4/10 “While Alien was a marvel of slow-building, atmospheric tension, Aliens is a marvel of non-stop, high-octane action. It’s a different kind of film, but just as masterful in its own way” Alien 3 (1992) Average Rating: 6.4/10 “Alien 3 is a dark, brooding film that took the series in a different direction. It’s a divisive entry, but it has its moments of brilliance” Alien: Resurrection (1997) Average Rating: 6.2/10 “A troubled production led to a disjointed film that doesn’t quite work out. It’s an interesting concept that offers some tense moments along with a decent amount of gore too, but there are boring moments too and the tension isn’t as consistent as with later installments” Alien vs. Predator (2004) Average Rating: 5.6/10 “While it may not live up to the standards set by the Alien and Predator franchises, AVP delivers some entertaining monster-on-monster action for fans of the series.” Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) Average Rating: 4.7/10 “Requiem is a step down from its predecessor, with poor lighting obscuring the action and a lack of compelling human characters. However, it still offers some gruesome creature effects for hardcore fans.” Prometheus (2012) Average Rating: 7.0/10 “Prometheus is a visually stunning film with grand ambitions. It doesn’t always succeed in its lofty goals, but it’s a fascinating and thought-provoking addition to the franchise” Alien: Covenant (2017) Average Rating: 6.4/10 “Alien: Covenant should have been good. A decent cast and Ridley Scott at the helm, it had everything going for it. It’s not very good though. Defying logic a little too often, it leaps wildly from ‘this is so dull’ to ‘well, that’s just ridiculous’ and never feels consistent”