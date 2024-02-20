ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Ain’t Dead – It Launches Tomorrow

02/20/24

The ASUS Zenfone 11 is launching tomorrow; I just had a launch date mail through from ASUS. Here’s the #1 thing I want to see announced tomorrow

[TL;DR] – ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Specs & Upgrades Screen Refresh Rate 📱: 144Hz, similar to ROG Phone 8/8 Pro (ROG 8 has 165Hz).

📱: 144Hz, similar to ROG Phone 8/8 Pro (ROG 8 has 165Hz). Powerful Internals 💪: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage.

💪: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage. Display 🎨: 6.78″ AMOLED LTPO, 1080 x 2400px resolution.

🎨: 6.78″ AMOLED LTPO, 1080 x 2400px resolution. Cameras 📸: 32MP selfie, 50MP main + 32MP 3x zoom + 13MP ultrawide rear cameras.

📸: 32MP selfie, 50MP main + 32MP 3x zoom + 13MP ultrawide rear cameras. Battery Life 🔋: 5,500 mAh, 65W wired / 15W wireless charging.

🔋: 5,500 mAh, 65W wired / 15W wireless charging. Color Options 🌈: Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, Desert Sienna.

Not so long ago, reports were suggesting that the ASUS Zenfone 11 would not happen, that ASUS was killing off the series with the ASUS Zenfone 10 being the last of its kind.

Well, the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra launches tomorrow, so that rumor – at least for the remainder of 2024 – appears to be complete bunk. With the arrival of a new ASUS Zenfone bearing the “Ultra” moniker, what exactly can we expect?

The Most Important Thing The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Needs The biggest change ASUS could – and, in all honesty should – make to the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra is its level of support. Currently, ASUS’ level of support with respect to Android updates is one of the worst in the industry. Google and Samsung are now promising 7 major Android OS updates, OnePlus does 5 years, and even brands like Xiaomi – at least on select models – will do four years’ worth of OS updates. Meanwhile, ASUS is doing two major updates. That’s no bueno in today’s market, where Android fans can get 7 years from both Google and Samsung or, if they jump ship to Apple, even more with iPhone. Plus, ASUS doesn’t exactly make a lot of phones. It should be able to do better with updates. So, yeah, this would be my “big ask” for the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra ahead of its launch. If ASUS cannot deliver on this, it kind of becomes impossible to recommend any of its phones because the support just isn’t there – and that’s terrible for consumers (most of whom don’t even think about stuff like this).

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Specs – What Can We Expect? Pin As far as updates go, the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra is looking like it’ll be a pretty solid update, packing in plenty of upgrades and new hardware components (screen, camera tech, memory) over its predecessor. Here’s a quick overview of what you can expect from the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra’s specs and hardware (via leaked information from GSMArena): The Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to share many specifications with the ROG Phone 8/8 Pro, including a 144Hz screen refresh rate, contrasting with the ROG Phone 8’s 165Hz.

It will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, along with a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400px.

The device will include a 32MP front-facing camera and a rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 32MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 13MP ultrawide lens.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra will have a 5,500 mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

It will be available in several colors: Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, and Desert Sienna.

Looks Legit, Now Let’s Get Some Proper Support The phone’s specs and upgrades are decent, more than enough to create a very compelling proposition for any floating voters not looking at Google or Samsung phones. But all of this will be contingent on ASUS fixing its support issues. Two major OS updates is not good enough, not if you want to be a contender in today’s highly competitive market place. Fingers crossed this issue is addressed and put to bed once and for all.