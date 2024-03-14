Apple Vision Pro May Soon Launch In These Countries

03/14/24 • 4 min read

Here are the countries that the Apple Vision Pro could come to next…

There’s been a lot of Apple Vision Pro news in the past day. Apple’s spatial computing headset launched early last month. Initial interest was off the charts, but it seems the $3,499 price point, as expected, limited the appeal of the new device to early adopters.

Still, even more people may be able to get the Apple Vision Pro in their hands (or on their heads) soon. When the Apple Vision Pro launched in February, it was exclusive to America–it could only be purchased in U.S. Apple Stores or the U.S. online Apple Store.

But at the time of the launch, Apple confirmed it would be bringing the Vision Pro to more countries later this year. Now code discovered by MacRumors gives some insight into the countries that may see the Vision Pro go on sale in next.

Specifically, code in the latest Vision Pro software says Apple is prepping additional language support for the Vision Pro. This language support is known as localization and refers to when developers translate the text-based elements of an operating system into another language so users who only speak or read that language can understand various interface elements.

According to MacRumors, the Apple Vision Pro will soon support the following languages:

Cantonese, Traditional

Chinese, Simplified

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

English (UK)

French (Canada)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Japanese

Korean

Given the list above it seems likely that the Apple Vision Pro will roll out in the following countries next: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

These locations make a lot of sense given that the above countries are some of the world’s largest economies, all with a large consumer base.

Apple just released the first major update to visionOS, the operating system that powers the Vision Pro, earlier this month. visionOS 1.1 added many tweaks to improve the overall user experience and features of the device. If the above code references are any indication, Apple may bring the Vision Pro to the nine countries above whenever it releases visionOS 1.2, which may come as early as April.

In other Apple Vision Pro news, it’s been reported that the popular VLC media player for Mac and Windows is in development for the Vision Pro. VideoLAN president Jean-Baptiste Kempf made the confirmation in an interview with Lowpass.

“We already have a version of VLC running on the Vision Pro,” Kempf told the publication. But he also said that the reason VLC for Vision Pro hasn’t been released yet is because Apple’s newest device still has a relatively small user base. “I’m not sure there is any use case yet,” Kempf said.

His comments have a lot of merit. Though Apple has sold hundreds of thousands of Vision Pros to date – a good number for such a new device – that userbase is still minuscule compared to the iPhone or iPad or Mac. How many of those Vision Pro owners would actually use the VLC app? If it’s just a fraction of them it’s hard for any company to devote resources to develop and maintain a Vision Pro app.

Of course, developers large and small are likely to embrace the Vsiion Pro as its user base continues to grow.