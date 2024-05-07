Apple Unveils Apple Pencil Pro. Here’s which iPads It Works With

Apple has added yet another Pencil to its lineup: the Apple Pencil Pro.

Earlier today Apple introduced a few new models of iPad. The M4 iPad Pro is the first update to the iPad Pro line since 2022 and it sports the Apple M4 chip—a first for ANY Apple device. Apple also introduced the M2 iPad Air, which comes in an 11-inch and a 13-inch screen size (as do the iPad Pros).

But in addition to the new iPads, Apple also introduced a new Apple Pencil, the company’s line of styli for its tablet computers. However, this Apple Pencil—dubbed the Apple Pencil Pro—doesn’t replace any of the current existing Apple Pencils. Instead, it’s an additional one consumers have the option of buying.

Apple says of the new Apple Pencil Pro:

“Apple Pencil Pro features even more magical capabilities and powerful new interactions that take the Apple Pencil experience even further. A new sensor in the barrel can sense a user’s squeeze, bringing up a tool palette to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors, all without interrupting the creative process. A custom haptic engine delivers a light tap that provides confirmation when users squeeze, use double-tap, or snap to a Smart Shape for a remarkably intuitive experience. A gyroscope allows users to roll Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of the tool they’re using.” Apple

To be sure, some of the features exclusive to the Apple Pencil Pro are very cool, particularly the squeeze gesture which brings up a tools pallet on your iPad’s screen. However, it needs to be said that with the release of the new Apple Pencil Pro, the Apple Pencil lineup is more confusing than ever.

Also, it need to be pointed out that the new Apple Pencil Pro only works with the new M4 iPad Pros and the M2 iPad Airs. Older iPad owners are out of luck if they want to use the new Apple Pencil Pro.

And now that the Apple Pencil Pro is a thing, Apple now sells FOUR different versions of the Apple Pencil. Here’s which Apple Pencils work with which iPads, according to Apple:

Apple Pencil Pro: iPad Pro 13-inch M4

iPad Pro 11-inch M4

iPad Air 13-inch M2

iPad Air 11-inch M2

Apple Pencil (2nd generation): iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation

iPad Pro 11-inch 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation

iPad Air 4th and 5th generation

iPad mini 6th generation

Apple Pencil (USB-C): iPad Pro 13-inch M4

iPad Pro 11-inch M4

iPad Air 13-inch M2

iPad Air 11-inch M2

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation

iPad Pro 11-inch 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation

iPad Air 4th and 5th generation

iPad mini 6th generation

iPad 10th generation

Apple Pencil (1st generation): iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st and 2nd generation

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th generation [Apple says a “USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter required to work with iPad (10th generation).”]

Pretty confusing, right?

The new Apple Pencil Pro is available for pre-order now and releases on May 15. The other Apple Pencils are currently available at their normal price points.