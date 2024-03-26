Apple Announces WWDC24: iOS 18 & More Expected

03/26/24 • 4 min read

Apple’s annual developer’s conference, WWDC24, is expected to focus on iOS 18 and AI.

Apple has officially announced the dates for its next Worldwide Developers Conference, otherwise known as WWDC. The company today said WWDC 24 will take place from June 10 to June 14, 2024.

Apple is expected to show off all of its next-generation software at the event, including the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS, the operating systems that power the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro.

In recent weeks more news has leaked about about what will be one of the stars of the show: iOS 18. The updated software is rumored to give users additional ways to customize their iPhone home screen. iOS 18 is also expected to feature numerous AI tools, including AI chatbots that may be powered by Google, OpenAI, or Baidu.

Overall, artificial intelligence technology is expected to feature heavily at this year’s WWDC as Apple races to catch up to competitors.

“We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24,” Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, Susan Prescott, said in a press release. “WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

Apple’s WWDC24 website is now live, allowing developers to apply to attend an all-day event at Apple Park on the first day of the conference, June 10. “Apply now for the opportunity to join us in person for an all-day event at Apple Park on Monday, June 10. Watch the Keynote and exciting new programming, meet with Apple experts, and take part in special activities,” Apple’s page states.

Apple has so far remained pretty mum on what else to expect this year, instead options to simply describe the generics of the upcoming event. “Developers and students will be able to discover the latest Apple software and technologies by tuning into the keynote, and they can experience WWDC24 throughout the week on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube. This year’s conference will include video sessions and opportunities to engage with Apple designers and engineers and connect with the worldwide developer community.”

In order to attend WWDC24, you will need to be a registered Apple developer, but still space will be limited.

For Apple fans and customers, WWDC24 will be off-limits, as it always has been in past years. However, Apple will live stream the WWDC24 keynote on its platforms and YouTube, and anyone–developer or not–is invited to watch that.

Once WWDC24 kicks off, we’ll know exactly what the newest software features will be that will be coming to the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and Vision Pro later this year. While Apple is expected to show off the new software at WWDC24, only developers will get their hands on the betas first.

After Apple releases the developer betas at WWDC24, the company is expected to release the first public betas in late June or early July.

After that Apple will continue to work on the software throughout the summer. Then, the company is expected to release the new software to all customers with supported devices come the fall.