Android 15: What You Need To Know – The First Preview

02/19/24 • 7 min read

The first developer preview of Android 15 is here and it is all about performance, security, AI, and closer ties with Samsung

Google’s next major update to Android – Android 15 – looks set to be one of its most ambitious yet. Keen to bridge the gap, both with respect to performance and security, between Android and iOS, Google is making a slew of changes.

Performance, security, privacy – literally everything is getting a makeover inside Android 15.

There’ll be closer ties with Samsung, as Google looks to further expand its reach with its AI protocols, and plenty of battery optimizations for improved efficiencies across the board.

Reading through the release notes it is clear that Android 15 is all about performance. But not just for flagships, Google wants to make Android 15 run seamlessly on all types of phones – from high-end flagships to mid-range and budget phones.

We noted that Android 15 is all about performance. But how is Google actually improving the performance of its operating system? The first – and arguably most important – aspect relates to how apps use the CPU and GPU inside Android 15. Google has made advances with its Android Dynamic Performance Framework, improving the balance between power use and performance. It introduces a "power-efficiency mode" specifically designed for apps running background tasks, prioritizing energy savings over speed. Developers also gain tools to better understand the workload on the GPU and CPU, allowing Android 15 to optimize resource use, leading to improved efficiency and performance without extra resource consumption. Essentially, these updates mean Android devices can achieve better performance and longer battery life by using resources more smartly which is a clever way of saying Android 15 will be able to do more with less resources. And that's what everybody wants.

Privacy Android 15 introduces an updated "Privacy Sandbox on Android," part of Google's ongoing effort to better protect user privacy while still allowing personalized ads in mobile apps. In this update, Google has added new APIs that work with fs-verity, a sophisticated security feature from the Linux kernel. This feature checks files for unauthorized changes using special cryptographic signatures, providing a strong defense against malware and unwanted file alterations. Health Connect & Partial Screen Recording Health Connect by Android is Google's new and streamlined health management application that will, presumably, come baked inside Android 15. The app will function similarly to Apple's Health app, potentially replacing the existent Google Fit. Google has updated its health app more than once. Google also now owns FitBit, so it'll be interesting to see if any of FitBit's IP has made its way inside the new health-tracking application. As for integrations, expect all the main players: Strava, Garmin, MyFitnessPal. The MO with Health Connect For Android appears to be the collation and display of data from multiple sources, both native and third-party. Things like your smartwatch, your calorie tracking app, and Garmin Connect, for instance, to give you a 30,000 foot overview of your daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly metrics in one place.

Camera Tweaks & MIDI 2.0 Support Android 15 will feature extensions that'll give developers more control over camera hardware and the algorithms that power them. With these tools in play, developers will be able to tweak previously inaccessible aspects of Android's camera code – stuff like flash strength and ISO settings. Support for MIDI 2.0 instruments is now also baked into Android 15, offering myriad possibilities for musicians and the developers of music apps and DAWs for Android. And make no mistake: MIDI 2.0 is a pretty big deal. How so? Unlike the older MIDI 1.0, where messages could only go one way, typically from a keyboard or controller to an instrument, MIDI 2.0 lets devices talk back and forth. This means musicians can get immediate feedback and more interactive control between their instruments and controllers. The upgrade also offers much finer control over musical elements like how hard you press a key (velocity), the pitch, and timing, thanks to MIDI 2.0's higher resolution, making it closer to the experience of playing a real instrument. MIDI 2.0 also introduces "profiles," making it easier for devices to understand each other's capabilities right when they connect. This automatic setup helps devices work together better and faster, without the fuss of manual configurations. And the new MIDI 2.0 standard is backwards compatible with MIDI 1.0 too, so it'll work with older tech, which is a nice touch – no one likes having to buy completely new software when a new standard is launched. Android is still missing a true, honest to goodness Garage Band alternative but with these new capabilities, perhaps we'll see some innovation in this regard inside 2024/25.

OpenJDK API Developers, Rejoice! Google hasn't forgotten about its developer community. OpenJDK API additions enhance development capabilities, allowing you to create even better apps, even on older Android versions. Here's a breakdown of what's new with the OpenJDK API in Android 15: Quality-of-life improvements: Android 15 focuses on enhancing existing APIs related to: NIO buffers and streams : This includes improvements for easier memory management and more efficient data manipulation.

: This includes improvements for easier memory management and more efficient data manipulation. Security : New APIs strengthen protection against vulnerabilities and unauthorized access.

: New APIs strengthen protection against vulnerabilities and unauthorized access. Continued OpenJDK updates: Android 15 leverages the latest OpenJDK release, bringing in newer versions of popular libraries and APIs like Java 19. This enables developers to utilize modern programming features and benefits even on older Android versions through Google Play System updates. [snippet]

Closer Ties With Samsung Google is developing core elements of its AI platforms for use inside Samsung's flagship phones. This strategic partnership is designed to help the two brands leapfrog Apple in the arena of AI, one of the most lucrative and future-defining trends in technology right now. This aspect of Android 15's development might be something of a collaborative project for Google and Samsung, but the wider Android ecosystem of phone makers will benefit too, as key elements will be includes inside the Android 15 source code for deployment inside all compatible phones. Obviously, developing and testing new software takes time. The first developer preview is now officially available, but there'll be plenty of subsequent versions released – milestones – between now and when Android 15 gets its release date. Google has outlined its development plan for Android 15 on its Android Developer Blog. Here's a breakdown of what to expect from the developer preview of Android 15 between now and the back-end of 2024. Timeline Build Type February Developer Preview 1 Early baseline build focused on developer feedback, with new features, APIs, and behavior changes. March Developer Preview 2 Incremental update with additional features, APIs, and behavior changes. April Beta 1 Initial beta-quality release, over-the-air update to early adopters who enroll in Android Beta. May Beta 2 Incremental Beta-quality release June Beta 3 First Platform Stability milestone including final APIs and behaviors. Play publishing also opens. July, August Beta 4, … Near-final builds for final testing. Final release Android 15 release to AOSP and ecosystem Release compatible versions for apps, SDKs, and libraries.

