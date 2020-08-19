Android 11 Update: Samsung To Receive First Rollout

The wait for Android 11 will soon come to an end for users of the Galaxy S20. Samsung has promised that numerous smartphones and tablets will receive all major Android updates, before any other brand, for three years. In the course of this announcement, the company has also given an approximate date for the rollout of the Samsung flagship.

The update to Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy S20 should appear in 2020, Samsung announced in its newsroom. Unfortunately, the company does not give an exact date, there is only talk of “later this year”. But it shouldn’t matter which device in the S20 series you own. The update should appear for the complete Galaxy S20 line-up, including the Galaxy S20 Plus and others.

Galaxy S20 First Samsung Device With Android 11

The Galaxy S20 will be the first smartphone from Samsung to receive the update to Android 11. According to Samsung, other devices will “follow soon afterwards”. Since these will probably initially be the top smartphones, owners of Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 can expect the update.

Android 11 Beta Roadmap

At the beginning of August 2020, it was announced that Samsung had already started tests to optimally adapt the update to Android 11 for the Galaxy S20 Series.

For comparison: tests of Android 10 for the Galaxy S10 started in summer 2019, the update then rolled out at the end of November 2019. This gives the impression that Android 11 will follow the same release pattern.

Samsung users have gained access to the June released beta version of Android 11. This allows developers to try out the update and identify possible bugs at a later stage, and later on perhaps also registered private individuals. Then we also know how the new features behave on the Galaxy S20 Series.

Developer Preview: February 2020

Developer Preview: March 2020

Developer Preview: April 2020

Developer Preview: May 2020

1st Beta: June 10, 2020

2nd Beta: July 2020

3rd Beta: August 2020

Final Release: (Possibly) September 2020

Compared to its predecessors, Android 11 is a rather small update. Nevertheless, there are some new functions that previous iPhone users should be familiar with. The operating system update will also bring new emojis to make WhatsApp and other messengers even more colourful.

Default Camera App Set To Change

Android 11 is ditching the default camera app selector. This means that users will no longer be able to download a third-party camera app from the Google Play Store and use it as a replacement to the handsets pre-loaded default.

Users have always had the option to personalise Android with what home screen, email or browser app they want to use for specific actions. However, will the new update this will no longer be the case with the camera app. Google has confirmed the reasoning behind this is to further “protect the security and privacy” of Android users.

There is some good news, this new update does not apply to all apps. Things like Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat will still be able to use their own built-in camera application.