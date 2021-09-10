Amazon Just Launched Its Own Alexa-Powered 4K TVs

In a move that came out of nowhere, Amazon just announced a bunch of 4K TVs – and they’re priced really aggressively

Amazon’s heavily invested in what you watch on your TV. The company has spent billions building up its Prime Video platform, creating original film and TV shows. Amazon also has Alexa, its smart AI, and, of course, its Fire TV line of products that work like Android TV and Chromecast.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Amazon has now combined ALL of the elements inside a line of Amazon-branded 4K TVs. Yep, Amazon now makes TVs. And the pricing of them is very much what you’d expect from Amazon – they’re cheaper than much of its competition.

We’ve reimagined what a TV can do by building it with two of our most popular experiences at the core—the intelligent always-available power of far-field Alexa, and Fire TV’s content-forward approach to entertainment. Our new Fire TV Omni Series smart TVs, with hands-free access to Alexa, make controlling your TV faster, simpler, and more natural.” Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services

Amazon Fire TV OMNI

Amazon’s new line of 4K TVs is called Fire TV OMNI, and the flagship product is the 75in Amazon Fire TV OMNI which retails for $1099. Amazon has released a range of different sized models, however, from 43in right up to the 75in behemoth Amazon Fire TV OMNI.

Amazon Fire TV OMNI Pricing & Sizes

43-inch: $410

50-inch: $510

55-inch: $560

65-inch: $830

75-inch: $1,099

All Amazon’s Fire TV OMNI series comes with 4K resolution screens, HDR 10, and HLG. You also get hands-free Alexa support and its Alexa Voice Remote as standard. The larger models – the 65in and 75in ones – come with Dolby Vision.

With respect to I/O and ports, all the models in the Fire TV OMNI series come with three HDMI 2.0 ports and one HDMI eARC 2.1 port.

The Fire TV Omni Series also provides powerful smart home experiences like Live View Picture-in-Picture, which allows you to check your smart cameras without interrupting your TV viewing, and shows your Ring video doorbell view when someone is at the door. Later this year, the all-new smart home dashboard will allow you to view and control connected devices throughout the home. Amazon

You can check if a device is on or off, control the device and its smart home group by voice, and view a new row on Fire TV that is specifically dedicated to your smart cameras. If you are using the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, a simple press of the Alexa button will slide out a shortcut panel at the bottom of the screen, where you can access smart home controls, communications, weather, news, and more.

Fire TV OMNI series Release Date

With release dates for Amazon’s Fire TV OMNI series, you won’t have to wait long. Pre-orders are now open, so if you want to secure yourself a brand new TV, you can do that right now. Amazon says the Fire TV OMNI series will get a proper release date at the end of October.

Starting today, you can save $110 on the 50” Fire TV Omni – this offer is limited to a couple of days, so if you want one you’ll have to act FAST!

