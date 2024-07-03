Geek’s Guide to Alien: Romulus: Cast, Locations & More…

Attention, sci-fi aficionados and xenomorph enthusiasts! Prepare your motion trackers and don your space suits because “Alien: Romulus” is about to burst onto the big screen.

Let’s dive into the gooey, chest-bursting details of this highly anticipated addition to the Alien franchise!

Cast of Characters (and Where You’ve Seen Them Before) Pin Cailee Spaeny : Our lead actress, fresh from her kaiju-battling days in Pacific Rim: Uprising. Spaeny captivated audiences with her role as Amara Namani, a young pilot with a knack for engineering and a fierce determination to save the world. She’s also known for her performances in Bad Times at the El Royale and The Craft: Legacy. Will she trade Jaegers for pulse rifles in this new adventure?

: Our lead actress, fresh from her kaiju-battling days in Pacific Rim: Uprising. Spaeny captivated audiences with her role as Amara Namani, a young pilot with a knack for engineering and a fierce determination to save the world. She’s also known for her performances in Bad Times at the El Royale and The Craft: Legacy. Will she trade Jaegers for pulse rifles in this new adventure? Isabela Merced : You might remember her from Transformers: The Last Knight where she played Izabella, a resourceful young scavenger with a talent for fixing robots. She also brought the beloved cartoon character to life in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Now she’s exploring the final frontier, bringing her adventurous spirit and charm to a new role.

: You might remember her from Transformers: The Last Knight where she played Izabella, a resourceful young scavenger with a talent for fixing robots. She also brought the beloved cartoon character to life in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Now she’s exploring the final frontier, bringing her adventurous spirit and charm to a new role. David Jonsson : From the cutthroat world of finance in Industry, where he portrays the ambitious Gus, Jonsson transitions to the cutthroat world of… well, aliens. His intense performances and dynamic presence make him a standout talent, ready to tackle whatever extraterrestrial threats come his way.

: From the cutthroat world of finance in Industry, where he portrays the ambitious Gus, Jonsson transitions to the cutthroat world of… well, aliens. His intense performances and dynamic presence make him a standout talent, ready to tackle whatever extraterrestrial threats come his way. Archie Renaux : Trading the Grishaverse of Shadow and Bone, where he enchanted audiences as Malyen Oretsev, for the Alien-verse. Renaux’s character was known for his loyalty and exceptional tracking skills, qualities that will serve him well in this interstellar setting. He’s also appeared in Voyagers and Morbius, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

: Trading the Grishaverse of Shadow and Bone, where he enchanted audiences as Malyen Oretsev, for the Alien-verse. Renaux’s character was known for his loyalty and exceptional tracking skills, qualities that will serve him well in this interstellar setting. He’s also appeared in Voyagers and Morbius, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu: These newcomers are ready to face off against cinema’s most terrifying extraterrestrials. Fearn, known for his role in The Personal History of David Copperfield, and Wu, making her feature film debut, bring fresh energy and determination to the cast. Good luck, rookies!

Plot Teasers (No Facehuggers Attached) Set your chronometers, folks! “Alien: Romulus” takes place in the sweet spot between the original “Alien” (1979) and James Cameron’s “Aliens” (1986). Expect a perfect blend of claustrophobic horror and action-packed thrills. While specific plot details are locked tighter than a Weyland-Yutani research facility, we’re promised a fresh take on the franchise that will still have us checking the vents and shadows. Release Date and Theatrical Experience: Mark your calendars for August 16, 2024! Originally destined for a Hulu release, “Alien: Romulus” got promoted to the big leagues with a full theatrical release. Why the change? Because some screams are just too big for your living room! The decision to go theatrical speaks volumes about the confidence in this film. Director Fede Alvarez (known for his work on “Don’t Breathe” and the “Evil Dead” remake) pitched a story so compelling that it demanded the full cinematic treatment. Behind the Scenes Shooting took place in Budapest from March to July 2023. No word on whether any Hungarian vampires were mistaken for Xenomorphs during night shoots.

Some technical crew members from “Aliens” are returning. Talk about franchise continuity!

Benjamin Wallfisch is composing the score. After his work on “Blade Runner 2049,” we can expect some atmospheric, spine-tingling tunes.

Why You Should Be Excited

It’s a new Alien movie. Do you really need another reason? Oh and it’s a Fede film, so it’ll be gory as heck. The timeline placement promises a return to the franchise’s horror roots. A fresh cast and creative team bring new blood (hopefully not via chestburster) to the series. Theatrical release means immersive sound and visuals. You’ll feel like you’re right there in the air ducts!

So, whether you’re a longtime fan who can recite the “Perfect Organism” speech by heart, or a newcomer curious about why these aliens don’t seem to understand the concept of doors, “Alien: Romulus” promises to be a scream-worthy addition to the franchise.