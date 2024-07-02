Why would AirPods need cameras? It’s NOT for taking pictures – here’s what’s known about this bizarre update so far…

Apple likes putting cameras in things even if they aren’t used for taking pictures. FACE ID is a camera, of course, and you use it to securely access your iPhone, and we’ve all seen the viral video of FACE ID taking pictures of your face every five seconds, using its IR sensor – not creepy at all.

With AirPods, the addition of a camera – according to the leakers behind the intel – would be used to unlock improved gesture-based interactions with AirPods, so, using a hand gesture for instance, you could skip a track forwards or backwards. But that’s just the basic stuff, there’s likely way more applications Apple is working on.

AirPods With Cameras Will Also Deeply Integrate With Apple Vision Pro Pin Remember Apple Vision Pro? That $4000 headset that literally no one bought and Apple eventually went all non-plussed on? Well, according to Ming Chi-Kuo, these new AirPods with FACE ID-style IR camera tech will deeply integrate with them which is great news for the 16 people that bought Vision Pro.