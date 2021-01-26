A Bunch of OnePlus 9 Camera Details Just Leaked…

Tilt-shift, focus peaking, and moon mode all tipped to debut aboard the OnePlus 9 camera…

Ahead the OnePlus 9’s launch later this year, details about the phone have been slowly leaking online. The latest batch of leaks concerns the OnePlus 9 camera and it makes for some pretty interesting reading.

The leak, which comes via official OnePlus code, was initially discovered by XDA, following its tear-down of the recent OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T Android 11 beta update. Inside the code, references to tilt-focus, focus peaking, and moon mode were mentioned.

It’s important to note that the OnePlus 9 was not mentioned by name in the code. But it is equally important to factor in that none of the features mentioned are available on any current OnePlus models. So, logically, this is new stuff that is coming to the OnePlus 9 camera.

New OnePlus 9 Camera Features

Let’s take a look at the alleged new features coming to the OnePlus 9’s camera module in 2021.

Tilt Shift – with this feature, you will be able to change the physical location of the lens in relation to the sensor. Having the ability to do this means you will be able to add different perspectives inside a single shot. Pretty cool stuff. And the OnePlus 9 could be the first phone to feature this type of tech.

Focus Peaking – With focus peaking on DSLR cameras, you can detect the edges of highest contrast in your shot in real-time and then highlight them. From here, you can then augment the focus, again, in real-time, for improved compositions.

Moon Mode – This will almost certainly be a collection of filters and settings that, when combined with zoom, will allow users to take close-up pictures of the moon.

This will almost certainly be a collection of filters and settings that, when combined with zoom, will allow users to take close-up pictures of the moon. Star Burst – Star Burst will apparently amplify the radiation effect you get when you take a picture of a light source inside a dark room.

None of the above are guaranteed to appear inside the OnePlus 9. But what is clear is that OnePlus is now actively testing all of them – this is why they’re in the source code.

