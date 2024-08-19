4 Things You Need To Know About The AirPods 4

Apple’s AirPods 4 are coming later on this year, here’s four key changes and updates that are expected…

If you’re using first or second-gen AirPods, they’re now probably starting to show their age. My OG AirPods Pro ain’t what they used to be – they don’t hold their charge as well, and pairing takes longer.

Good news: Apple is apparently prepping a new version of its AirPods and – even better – they’re coming later on this year, potentially alongside the iPhone 16 series (so, in and around September).

The AirPods 4 will pickup where Apple’s AirPods 3 left off. Not to be confused with Apple’s AirPods Pro (now in their second generation), the AirPods 4 will be cheaper than the Pro model, although there’ll be some new features and tweaks, and two distinct models.

Here’s what you can expect from the AirPods 4…

Pin There’ll Be Two Versions Apple is expected to offer two models—a basic, low-cost version and a higher-end version with active noise cancellation, according to leaked info – and the higher-priced model may replace the current AirPods 3 in the lineup. And it could also mean the end of Apple’s ultra-uncomfortable standard AirPod design. You know, the hard plastic shell one that makes your ears ache. Word on the street suggests Apple will use the same design as it does on the AirPods Pro for its AirPods 4 models – even the cheaper option which is great news for anyone (like me) who finds the current AirPods 3 insanely uncomfortable to wear for longer than five minutes. USB-C Charging Per EU regulation, Apple has to remove its Lightning charging port from its AirPods. It’s already done this with iPhone, so the AirPods 4 are next in line to get the USB C treatment. All the AirPods 4 models are expected to feature USB-C charging cases. The mid-tier model is also likely to include wireless charging which is handy.