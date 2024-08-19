4 Things You Need To Know About The AirPods 4

Apple’s AirPods 4 are coming later on this year, here’s four key changes and updates that are expected…
If you’re using first or second-gen AirPods, they’re now probably starting to show their age. My OG AirPods Pro ain’t what they used to be – they don’t hold their charge as well, and pairing takes longer.
Good news: Apple is apparently prepping a new version of its AirPods and – even better – they’re coming later on this year, potentially alongside the iPhone 16 series (so, in and around September).
The AirPods 4 will pickup where Apple’s AirPods 3 left off. Not to be confused with Apple’s AirPods Pro (now in their second generation), the AirPods 4 will be cheaper than the Pro model, although there’ll be some new features and tweaks, and two distinct models.
Here’s what you can expect from the AirPods 4…
AirPods 4 New Features & Updates
There’ll Be Two Versions
Apple is expected to offer two models—a basic, low-cost version and a higher-end version with active noise cancellation, according to leaked info – and the higher-priced model may replace the current AirPods 3 in the lineup.
And it could also mean the end of Apple’s ultra-uncomfortable standard AirPod design. You know, the hard plastic shell one that makes your ears ache.
Word on the street suggests Apple will use the same design as it does on the AirPods Pro for its AirPods 4 models – even the cheaper option which is great news for anyone (like me) who finds the current AirPods 3 insanely uncomfortable to wear for longer than five minutes.
USB-C Charging
Per EU regulation, Apple has to remove its Lightning charging port from its AirPods. It’s already done this with iPhone, so the AirPods 4 are next in line to get the USB C treatment.
All the AirPods 4 models are expected to feature USB-C charging cases. The mid-tier model is also likely to include wireless charging which is handy.
Active Noise Cancellation is Finally Coming To AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 could come with new firmware that introduces head gesture controls and improved noise isolation, features that you’d normally only get on AirPods Pro models.
The distribution of Pro features down to Apple’s cheaper AirPods models is always slow, but with the AirPods 4 we could actually see something useful added into the mix – ANC would be a huge boon.
As someone that uses AirPods Pro, ANC is now something I definitely couldn’t do without. I do need a new pair, though, so perhaps the AirPods 4 would fit the bill? It all depends on whether Apple does indeed include noise cancellation on these models.
Personally, I don’t see it coming to the base model. The mid-tier model, though, that’s definitely a potential. ANC is not a “pro” feature anymore, just as 120Hz displays on phones are no longer the reserve of flagships (unless you’re talking about iPhone, of course).
Spatial Audio and Charging Enhancements
Both versions of the AirPods 4 are expected to support Spatial Audio, and they may also include Apple Watch charging using the case’s built-in battery, similar to the current AirPods 3.
Again, these would both be welcome additions. I’d also like to see some improvement in battery life as well. Four hours isn’t really good enough in 2024/25. Given Apple’s prowess with its chipsets, I’d love to see the AirPods 4 break the double-digit mark. At present, they can only make it half way through a transatlantic flight.
Meanwhile, the cheaper (and arguably better) OnePlus Buds 3 can do 7 hours of playback off a 10 minute charge. They also cancel 99.6% of external noise and, in my brief experience with them, sound absolutely badass.
Not bad for a product that costs better than 50% LESS than Apple’s AirPods.