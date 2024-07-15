10 Years Later, Android Lollipop is Now Finally Dead

Google has officially ended support for Android 5 (Lollipop) smartphones meaning no more security updates and failing functionality with Google services

Android Lollipop (AKA Android 5.0) launched in 2014, a decade ago, and is still running on just shy of 1% of Android phones globally. But its days as a usable version of Android are numbered, as Google finally ends support for this version of Android.

Google Officially Ends Support For Android Lollipop

Android Lollipop hasn’t been a thing for a long time, few people are even running it these days. According to Google, Android 5 is up and running on less than 1% of Android devices. But when the total install base for Android is in the billions, 1% is still a rather big chunk.

Android Lollipop was first released in November 2014, nearly 10 years ago and since then, we’ve introduced many innovative improvements and features for Android, which are unavailable on Lollipop. Today, we are discontinuing Google Play Services updates for Android Lollipop devices since they account for less than 1% of active Android devices. Lollipop devices will continue to function but won’t receive any new features, important security updates, and may not be compatible with some apps. We strongly encourage users to upgrade to newer Android versions for the latest features and security enhancements. Google

What happens when Google ends support for an Android build? All it means is that Google no longer issues updates, security fixes, patches, or optimizes its services – Chrome, Gmail, Google Play, etc – for phones using this software.

Eventually, phones running this ancient build of Android will simply not work properly. Apps won’t open, you won’t be able to download anything from the Google Play Store, and your phone will be open to exploits from hackers without up to date security features.

So, if you’re one of the 1% of people still using Android Lollipop on your phone, it might be time to upgrade your device. We’re now approaching the release of Android 15, so you’ve missed out on quite a bit of development.

