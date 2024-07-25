Substack Launches New Mobile Editor To iPhone App

An updated version of Substack is coming to Android soon, too – but iOS users are first in line.

Substack has released a new version of its mobile editor for iPhone, bringing a slew of new features and easier publishing options, all from the comfort of your iPhone – no laptop/PC required.

An Android version is coming, but Substack has not given a date for its release yet. Either way, the pitch of the updated iPhone experience is obvious: more and more content creators are doing everything on their phones. Substack is moving with the times.

Is the Substack app for iPhone as good and multi-featured as the desktop version? No, and Substack is the first to admit that. This first iteration is basic but features all the tools you’ll need to quickly publish from your iPhone.

The Substack Editor For iPhone Is Limited At Launch, But More Features Are Coming Soon The new editor is not a fully-fledged publishing editor, as you get on the desktop version of Substack – think of it as a “lite” version. More advanced desktop features – things like scheduling, embeds and buttons, and formatting – are all MIA at present, but the company has confirmed that they’ll be coming to the mobile editor shortly. “We’re excited to keep improving the mobile editor over the coming months. The capabilities listed above are our top priorities based on what we heard from beta testers. Although it will take some time to match the web editor’s advanced functionality, we hope this simplified experience will make it more convenient to write while on the go—giving subscribers a peek behind the scenes of your life, or sharing quicker updates in between longer posts,” – Substack’s Product Manager Jasmine Sun As more and more content creators migrate away from desktop PCs and laptops, Substack is channeling its inner Wayne Gretzky and going where the puck (in this instance, creators) already are – on their phones.