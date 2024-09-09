New To Beehiiv? Here’s A Complete Setup Checklist

New to Beehiiv? This set up checklist takes you through literally everything you need to do when setting up a new newsletter on the platform…

You’ve heard the hype, now you want a piece of the action. But where oh where do you begin? As simple as Beehiiv is to use, it does have A LOT of features.

I’ve been using Beehiiv for 12+ months now and I’ve used my know-how to build out a complete Beehiiv setup checklist that covers all the basics of getting your account ready for action.

I’m talking setting up custom domains, adding and using widgets, designing your templates, adding favicons – they works, basically.

If you’re new to the platform, the checklist below is about to make your life a WHOLE LOAD easier…