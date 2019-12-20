How To Cancel Your Spotify Membership (In 2 Minutes)

Spread the love







While Spotify is the leader in the music streaming industry, it’s got plenty of rivals. Everyone from Apple to Google to Amazon is hoping to dethrone the giant–and many of their services are catching up quickly.

Spotify offers two tiers of service–a free, ad-supported subscription, and a premium, ad-free subscription that you pay for. If you’re thinking of jumping ship to another music streaming service and want to cancel your Premium membership we’ve laid out the steps below.

And don’t sweat it, if you decided that after you cancel you want to return to Spotify, the company will keep all your settings and playlists on file for three months. After that time, however, you’ll need to set everything up again.

How To Cancel Your Spotify Premium Membership Subscription

Go to the Spotify homepage and click Login. On the Login screen, enter your account information. Now click the green Login button. In the upper corner of the next screen, click on your username. From the drop-down menu under your username, click the Account button. On the Account screen, look in the left-hand sidebar and click the Subscription button. On the Subscription screen, click the Cancel Your Subscription button. On the next screen, you’ll be asked to choose an option about why you are quitting. Select one of the reformatted options. Click Continue. Now on the next screen click on the Cancel My Subscription button. You’ll be asked to enter your Spotify password again to confirm it is you. Now, finally, click the Cancel My Subscription button again.

And that’s it. Once you cancel your subscription, Spotify will give you access to your Premium account until the end of the current filing cycle, which you already paid for.

