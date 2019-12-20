How To Make Group FaceTime Calls (Everything You Need To Know)

Spread the love







With the arrival of iOS 12.1 users can now make Group FaceTime audio and video calls with up to a staggering 32 people. Group FaceTime also features cool features like automatic detection of active speakers, ringless notifications, and of course are encrypted end to end so they remain private and viewable only by the participants.

So just how do you use Group FaceTime? We’re glad you asked!

Group FaceTime: Make A Call From The FaceTime App

Open the FaceTime app. Tap the + button in the top-right corner. Enter the name of your contacts, their phone numbers, or their emails of the people you want to Group Call. To start your FaceTime call, tap the Audio or Video buttons.

Group FaceTime: Make A Call From The Messages App

Open the Messages app. Start a new group conversation or go to an existing group conversation. Tap the contacts at the top of the group conversation. Tap the FaceTime (camera icon) button, then start your call.

Group FaceTime: Join A Call

There are several ways you can join a Group FaceTime call:

Tap the notification you receive in the Notification Center or on the Lock screen, then tap the green FaceTime camera button. To join a Group FaceTime call from Messages, tap the notification at the top of your screen or tap the green “Join” button inside the message you receive. After you tap Join, you’re automatically connected to the group call. To join a group call from the FaceTime app, just go to the active call in FaceTime, then tap the green FaceTime camera button.

Group FaceTime: Adding Another Person To An Active Call

On the call screen, tap the + button. Tap Add Person. Enter the person’s name, phone number, or email. Tap Add Person to FaceTime.

