The PlayStation 4 is one of the most successful modern consoles of all time. If you’re a PS4 fan and looking for a new title to play, take a list of the best selling PS4 games of all time below. You’ll probably find a gem you’ve missed.
#1 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves
- With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure
- His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End takes players on a journey around the globe, through jungle isles, urban cities and snow-capped peaks on the search for Avery’s fortune
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.
Selling over 16 million copies Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is the best-selling PS4 game to date. The title is the fourth installment at the Uncharted series. This action-adventure sees Nathan Drake for the pirate Henry Avery’s long-lost treasure and went on to win numerous awards when it was released in 2016.
#2 Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvels Spider man features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and Web slinging that the wall crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never before seen in a Spider man game
- The ultimate spider-man game and experience the all-new adventure everyone is talking about
- Game of the Year
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.
Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the most critically-acclaimed games of all time. The game only came out last year but has already sold over 13 million copies. The game has been praised for the depth of its story and open-world. But it’s not based off the MCU Spidey. It’s based on the comic book version of the character.
#3 The Last of Us Remastered
- 20 years after a pandemic has radically changed known civilization, infected humans run wild and survivors are killing each other for food, weapons; whatever they can get their hands on
- Explore a brutal post pandemic world, fully realized with the power of PlayStation 4 system
- Delve into Ellie’s past in Left Behind, the single player prequel chapter
- Eight new multiplayer maps in the Abandoned and Reclaimed Territories packs
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.
This is another game that is widely praised as being a console masterpiece. Those The Last of Us originally debuted for the PS3 in 2013, Sony rereleased he Last of Us Remastered in 2014 with enhanced graphics. Since then, the Remastered version has sold over 10 million copies.
#4 God of War
- A New Beginning: His vengeance against the gods of Olympus far behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the lands of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive and teach his son to do the same
- Second Chances: As mentor and protector to a son determined to earn his respect, Kratos is faced with an unexpected opportunity to master the rage that has long defined him. Questioning the dark lineage he’s passed on to his son, he hopes to make amends for the shortcomings of his past;Number of Players: 1 player; ESRB Content: Blood and gore|Intense violence|Strong language; Genre: Action / Adventure
- Midgard and Beyond: Set within the untamed forests, mountains, and realms of Norse lore, God of War features a distinctly new setting with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods
- Vicious, Physical Combat, With an intimate, over the shoulder free camera that brings the action closer than ever, combat in God of War is up close, frenetic, and unflinching. Kratos’ axe: powerful, magic and multi faceted is a brutal weapon as well as a versatile tool for exploration
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.
The action-adventure game that got among the highest praise in 2018 was God of War. The game is the eighth installment in the franchise and is based on Norse mythology this time around. In the game, you place at Kratos mentoring his son on an epic journey. It’s sold over 10 million copies to date.
#5 Horizon Zero Dawn
- A Lush Post-Apocalyptic World – How have machines dominated this world, and what is their purpose? What happened to the civilization here before? Scour every corner of a realm filled with ancient relics and mysterious buildings in order to uncover your past and unearth the many secrets of a forgotten land.
- Nature and Machines Collide – Horizon Zero Dawn juxtaposes two contrasting elements, taking a vibrant world rich with beautiful nature and filling it with awe-inspiring highly advanced technology. This marriage creates a dynamic combination for both exploration and gameplay.
- Defy Overwhelming Odds – The foundation of combat in Horizon Zero Dawn is built upon the speed and cunning of Aloy versus the raw strength and size of the machines. In order to overcome a much larger and technologically superior enemy, Aloy must use every ounce of her knowledge, intelligence, and agility to survive each encounter.
- Cutting Edge Open World Tech – Stunningly detailed forests, imposing mountains, and atmospheric ruins of a bygone civilization meld together in a landscape that is alive with changing weather systems and a full day/night cycle.
- Genre:Strategy & Role-Playing
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.
Horizon Zero Dawn is an action role-playing game released in 2017. It’s story, open world, and visuals quickly took players and critics by storm. Gamers play as Aloy as she ventures through a post-apocalyptic world that is filled with robotic animals. This game has too sold over 10 million copies to date.
#6 Gran Turismo Sport
- The Gran Turismo SPORT: Limited Edition includes: GT SPORT Game Disc and Collectible Steelbook Case
- GT Starter Pack (8 Cars) - Gain immediate access to cars within various race class, including GT4, Rally and more
- $1MM In-Game Credit - Build and customize your personalized garage with $1MM in-game currency
- Livery Sticker Pack - Bonus livery of numerous performance brands and logos
- 30x PS4 GT Sport Themed Avatars - Based on selected GT Sport featured vehicles; Racing Helmet - For your customized driver profile
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.
Gran Turismo Sport is the only racing game that’s made it into the top 10. It came out for the PS4 in 2017 and has sold over 8 million copies since. It’s the thirteenth game in the series and features 58 tracks and over 300 cars.
#7 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Play the most polished and complete version of the most awarded game of 2015 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Now available with all expansions and additional content
- Built for endless adventure, the massive open world of The Witcher sets new standards in terms of size, depth and complexity
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year edition brings together the base game and all the additional content released to date
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.
The 2015 action role-playing game is widely praised for its detail, moving story and epic gameplay. Users play as the monster-hunter Geralt who is looking for his missing daughter. The game is the inspiration for the upcoming Netflix series. It has sold almost 5 million copies to date.
#8 Monster Hunter: World
- Welcome to the new world: taking on the role of a Hunter, players are tasked with going on a research expedition to a newly discovered continent known only as “new world”.
- Living and breathing ecosystem: utilize the surrounding environment and wildlife to your advantage;Subgenre:Action role-playing game (RPG)
- Online drop-in multiplayer: when the battle is too daunting to take on single-handedly, hail up to three other hunters to assist during quests by sending up a sos flare to a worldwide server.
- Hunt to craft new Gear: defeat monsters and collect loot from fallen foes to craft equipment and weapons styled after the monsters that have been slain.
- SEAMLESS gameplay: players and monsters can move from One map area to another freely and without loading screens whilst gameplay also dynamically transitions between night and day.
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.
Speaking of monsters hunters, Monster Hunter: World is an action role-playing game that has sold over 4.5 million units. In the game, players play a hunter whose goal it is to trap or kill monsters. The game, made by Capcom, is the best-selling in the company’s history.
#9 Detroit: Become Human
- The latest game from Quantic Dream and David Cage
- Travel to the near-future metropolis of Detroit – a city rejuvenated by an exciting technological development: androids. Witness your brave new world turn to chaos as you take on the role of Kara, a female android trying to find her own place in a turbulent social landscape.
- Shape an ambitious branching narrative, making choices that will not only determine your own fate, but that of the entire city. Discover what it means to be human from the perspective of an outsider – see the world of man though the eyes of a machine.
- How you control Kara, Connor and Markus can mean life or death – and if one of them pays the ultimate price, the story still continues…
- Will you remain cool, calculating and ruthlessly analytical in your job? Or will you begin to feel empathy for the plight of your fellow androids and question the legitimacy of your mission?
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.
With over three million copies sold the 2018 adventure game is a must if you’re a fan of androids. The plot involves three androids, each with different objectives. Detroit: Become Human has been critically praised, including winning “Best Original Game” at the E3 Game Critics Awards.
#10 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Your favorite marsupial, Crash Bandicoot, is back and hes enhanced, entranced & ready-to-dance! now you can experience crash bandicoot like never before in fully-remastered HD graphical glory
- All the gameplay remains the same as before, however it packs a punch with the HD graphics and quirky additions. Crash the crates and collect every Gem you can in Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortext Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped
- Relive all your favourite Crash moments in their fully-remastered graphical glory and get ready to put some UMPH in your WUMP!
- 3 Full Games, 100+ Levels & 2 Playable Characters
- Experience N. Tense Platforming, Epic Challenges & Adventures
- Stunning New Animations & Graphics
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.
With over 2.5 million copies sold, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is the only platform on this list. But the game isn’t an original title. As its name suggests, its the re-release of three Crash Bandicoot games: Crash Bandicoot, Cortex Strikes Back, and Warped. All three games originally came out in the 90s and were remastered for this title.
Comments