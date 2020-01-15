Spread the love







The Xbox Series X is coming out Holiday 2020 and with it a whole new era of console gaming from Microsoft. Microsoft gave a first look at the upcoming flagship console last December, and we gotta say, we’re really impressed.

Not only does the Xbox Series X have an all-new design, its absolutely packed to the gills with power and will even support 8K gaming. What’s unknown is whether Microsoft will keep older consoles around when the Xbox Series X debuts, like the Xbox One S.

Speaking of the Xbox One S, just how do the two compare? Let’s take a look.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One S Quick Comparison

Design

Xbox Series X – The Xbox Series X features an all-new vertical design. It looks like something out of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Or the rectangular cousin to Apple’s 2013 Mac Pro. Regardless, we think it’s pretty cool looking.

Xbox One S – The One S has the classic horizontal or vertical design we all love. However, compared to the Series X, the One S's design looks a bit stale. Also, note that there is an "all-digital" version of the One S, that doesn't have an optical drive.

Winner? Xbox Series X – The Xbox Series X blows the Xbox One S out of the water with its modern design.

CPU/GPU

Xbox Series X – the Xbox Series X features the 3.6 GHz Custom AMD Zen 2-based CPU, which is insanely fast. It also sports a Custom AMD Navi-based GPU that performs ops at 12 teraflops per second.

Xbox One S – the Xbox One S features the 1.75 GHz AMD Jaguar chipset. The GPU is an AMD Sea Islands (GCN 2) Bonaire that performs at 4 teraflops per second.

Winner? Xbox Series X – The 3.6 GHz Custom AMD Zen 2-based CPU in the Series X is almost three times as fast as the CPU inside the One S. And with a GPU that triples the teraflop performance–it’s no contest. That’s not even to mention that the Series X support 8K gaming.

RAM

Xbox Series X – The Xbox Series X features 16GB of GDDR6 RAM.

Xbox One S – The Xbox One S features 8GB of GDDR3 RAM.

Winner? Xbox Series X – Not only does it have double the RAM, but it’s also got the speedier GDDR6 modules. The more, better RAM means the Series X will roast the One S.

Storage Options

Xbox Series X – unknown

unknown Xbox One S – 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

Winner? Xbox Series X – Microsoft hasn’t announced the size of the storage on the Series X. However, you can expect it to AT LEAST have a 1TB drive. But why does the Series X win over the One S here when the One S has up to a 2TB hard drive? Because the Series X will sport an SSD drive, not a standard hard disk like the One S has.

Price

Xbox Series X – unknown

unknown Xbox One S – $299 (500GB), $349 (1TB), $399 (2TB); or $249 (1TB all-digital version)

Verdict?

From a technical perspective, it’s not even a contest. The Xbox Series X is going to be the clear winner. It’s three times as fast as the One S, it also supports 8K gaming, has double (faster) the RAM, a new design, and an SSD-based hard drive.

Where the One S beats the Series X is on price. That means the One S may still be a valid low-cost option for years to come since many Xbox games won’t support 8K out of the gate. And considering you can get the all-digital version of the One S for $250 or less, it makes the console a very good deal.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One S: Specs

Here are the specs for the Xbox Series X:

CPU: 3.6 GHz Custom AMD Zen 2-based CPU

GPU: Custom AMD Navi-based GPU (12 TF)

Storage: SSD drive, capacity unknown

RAM: 16GB GDDR6 RAM

Video output: 8K

Optical Drive: 4K Blu-ray

And here are the specs for the Xbox One S:

CPU: 1.75 GHz AMD Jaguar

GPU: AMD Sea Islands (GCN 2) Bonaire type (1.4TF)

Storage: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB 2.5-inch hard drive (5400rpm)

RAM: 8 GB GDDR3

Video output: 4K

Optical Drive: Ultra HD Blu-ray optical drive; or all-digital version without optical drive