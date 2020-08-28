The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G arrived in tandem with the superfast internet 5G, it was one of the first of its kind. However, now over a year old can you still get a good deal?

Best Galaxy S10 5G Deals & Offers

Is The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Worth Buying?

If you were worried about purchasing an older handset, you can rest assured that you will get at least 3 years of updates. Android, has confirmed that they will roll out updates on their devices for up to three years. This means that the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will continue to receive the latest Android update until the beginning of 2022.

There are plenty of other reasons to still buy the Galaxy S10 5G over any other smartphone. Yes, the fact that it is 5G is part of it but you’ll also benefit from a bigger screen, faster wireless charging and a few other perks.

5G is faster than LTE which means it is the perfect solution for people who like to download music and stream movies. Samsung says that “Consumers on a 5G network can download a full season of a TV show in minutes”.

In addition to the fast download and stream feature, the company also says “Galaxy S10 5G users can play graphics-rich cloud games with virtually no lag, enjoy enhanced VR and AR experiences and stay in touch with friends and family via real-time 4K video calls”.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Full Specification

Dimensions: 162.6 x 77.1 x 7.9mm

Weight: 198g

Display: 6.7inch Infinity-O Display, Dynamic AMOLED

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 256GB or 512GB

Sensors: Ultrasonic fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer

Camera (front): 10MP, f1.9 aperture

Camera (rear): 12MP f2.4; 12MP f1.2/f2.4 Superspeed Dual Pixel AF(wide-angle); 16MP f2.2 (ultra wide-angle); 3D Depth Camera

OS: Android 10 (current)

Colours: Silver (Crown Silver), Black (Majestic Black), Gold (Royal Gold)

The Galaxy S10 5G has a very impressive screen, which is 6.7 inches, Curved Dynamic AMOLED 19:9 with 505ppi. It is the biggest and of all the Galaxy S10 series.

You will be surprised to learn that even though the handset is large, it isn’t particularly thick at 7.94mm or heavy weighing 198g. Some smaller screened smartphones are actually heavier, including the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom and the Oneplus 7 Pro.

Official Trailer: Showcasing Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

It’s All About The Camera

The Galaxy S10 has an extremely powerful camera, even against some of the flagship smartphones today. This device takes a phone camera to the next level with a quadruple rear camera set up which includes a 3D Depth Camera.

This means you are able to shoot Bokeh (live focus) videos and enable Augmented Reality (AR) experiences all from your phone. In layman terms, this means you can point your camera at an object and it will present it with depth as if you could reach out and grab it.

As for the selfie camera, it is the same 10MP camera that can be found on the original Samsung Galaxy S10. It comprises of a 26mm wide-angle but unlike most front cameras, it does feature autofocus. It also uses a ToF camera (time of flight), to make your selfies and selfie videos have a more blurred background.

The Best Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Deals

