Why You'd Buy A Xiaomi Phone

Since storming into the UK earlier this year, Xiaomi (pronounced "shh-OW-mee") has shaken up the smartphone scene by launching a series of high-spec handsets that are seriously affordable.

Best Xiaomi Phone Deals

Why You’d Buy A Xiaomi Phone

Since storming into the UK earlier this year, Xiaomi (pronounced “shh-OW-mee”) has shaken up the smartphone scene by launching a series of high-spec handsets that are seriously affordable.

The Chinese tech company is big across Asia (it’s the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer) and growing in popularity over here in the UK, as well as the USA, thanks to a trail-blazing pricing strategy that puts flagship-class phones within easy reach.

If you’re on the hunt for a good-looking phone at a great-value price but you’re unfamiliar with the brand, we’ve outlined five reasons to consider a Xiaomi handset below.

5 Reasons To Buy A Xiaomi Phone

1. Amazingly Affordable

Xiaomi has designed a range of high-performance handsets that undercut rival phones by some stretch. And rather than scrimping on specs, the phones are packed full of features that can be found in devices costing upwards of twice the price.

By some feat of technical wizardry, a number of handsets are fitted with Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm’s fastest-ever mobile processor, and the same chip that powers some of this year’s priciest Android flagships.

2. Dazzling Displays

The Xiaomi phone displays really are as good as they come, with rich, vibrant colors that pop off the screen. The handsets follow the trend for tall, thin displays and even cheaper models tend to favor OLED panels over LCD and high-resolution panels that look amazing.

3. Solid Battery Life

When it comes to battery life, Xiaomi makes sure that ALL of its phones – and there’s quite a few to choose from – are fitted with the biggest battery possible. And this combined with modern CPUs like Qualcomm’s 765G and 865 ensures excellent efficiencies which mean all-day usage without having to top up the phone’s battery.

4. Classy Cameras

Xiaomi’s flagship handsets all feature dual AI cameras that allow you to sharpen edges and blur backgrounds like a pro and there’s a secondary depth-sensing lens for fancy bokeh-effect photos.

And they benefit from the latest camera sensors in the primary camera unit, with a bright aperture and optical image stabilization setup. The cameras perform particularly well in low-light conditions and the handy auto-straightener feature neatens things up no matter how wonky your shooting angle.

5. High-End Phones For Less Money

The Xiaomi range offers a lot of bang for your buck. In just about every handset there’s a standout feature that you’d expect to pay significantly more for, such as Qualcomm Quick Charge functionality, super-speedy processors, and AMOLED screens, not forgetting the fact that most of its modern releases feature in-screen fingerprint readers and infrared face-unlock.

Xiaomi is a brand with the muscle to produce high-end, high-spec phones at previously unheard-of prices. If you’re after value for money, high-end spec, and killer design language, a Xiaomi phone could well be just what you’ve been looking for. You’ll pay less and get access to specs usually reserved for £1000 Android phones like the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20.

Latest Xiaomi Phone Release (Our #1 Recommendations)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G is the company’s flagship; it is a 5G capable phone with killer specs, amazing hardware, and one of the most beautifully designed bodies in the business. The Mi Mix 3 is the type of phone that will go comfortably head-to-head with the Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8 Pro and come out on a par with these more expensive phones.

If you want the latest specs and hardware, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G is the one to go for – it’s the best phone Xiaomi currently makes. And best of all, as you’ll see in the table at the top of this post, you can pick it up from as little as £27 a month with unlimited data.

Now that is a truly EPIC deal whichever way you slice it…