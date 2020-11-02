Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Black Friday Deals

by | 02/11/2020 9:27 am
by | Nov 2, 2020 | Deals

Looking for a killer deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE? Look no more! Here’s the latest Black Friday deals and offers from the UK’s best networks

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Black Friday Deals

Is The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Worth It?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is essentially all the best bits of the Galaxy S20 distilled down into a cheaper handset. You still get killer specs, great design, and a brilliant camera system – only this time around, you get it for less.

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Black Friday Deals
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 120Hz display, a 6.5in OLED one, it runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, and it comes with 6GB of RAM. Inside, you have 128GB of storage plus SD-card support (up to 1TB).

Where it counts, the Galaxy S20 FE is a beast. It does lack some of the Galaxy S20’s features – the display is lower resolution, it has less RAM, and it has a slightly different triple camera array – but these “missing parts” aren’t likely to cause any real issues for the majority of users.

The overall performance, however, is more or less the same – both models use the SD865 CPU. And, thanks to the lower resolution on the FE, and the fact that it has a larger battery, you will get better battery performance from the FE than the S20.

The Galaxy S20 FE cannot record 8K video either. But this isn’t a big deal. No one has an 8K TV, so not having this feature isn’t exactly a problem. The Galaxy S20 does support 25W fast charging, however, while the S20 FE only has 15W.

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Black Friday Deals
With respect to design, the Galaxy S20 FE has a flatter front design; the display is not curved – it’s just a big, flat slab. It still looks great, despite the fact the S20 FE is made from plastic, unlike the glass-backed S20.

The S20 FE is also available in a bunch of color options too:

Galaxy S20 FE Colors:

  • Navy
  • Lavender
  • Mint
  • Red
  • White
  • Orange

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specs

  • Screen: 6.5-inch AMOLED (2400×1080: 120 Hz)
  • CPU: Snapdragon 865
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB, expandable up to 1TB
  • Rear cameras: Triple-lens: 12MP main (ƒ/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2), 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom (ƒ/2.4)
  • Front camera: 32MP (ƒ/2.2)
  • Battery size: 4,500 mAh
  • Size: 6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches
  • Weight: 6.7 ounces

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Launch Event

