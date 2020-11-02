Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Black Friday Deals

Looking for a killer deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE? Look no more! Here’s the latest Black Friday deals and offers from the UK’s best networks

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Black Friday Deals

Is The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Worth It?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is essentially all the best bits of the Galaxy S20 distilled down into a cheaper handset. You still get killer specs, great design, and a brilliant camera system – only this time around, you get it for less.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 120Hz display, a 6.5in OLED one, it runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, and it comes with 6GB of RAM. Inside, you have 128GB of storage plus SD-card support (up to 1TB).

Where it counts, the Galaxy S20 FE is a beast. It does lack some of the Galaxy S20’s features – the display is lower resolution, it has less RAM, and it has a slightly different triple camera array – but these “missing parts” aren’t likely to cause any real issues for the majority of users.

The overall performance, however, is more or less the same – both models use the SD865 CPU. And, thanks to the lower resolution on the FE, and the fact that it has a larger battery, you will get better battery performance from the FE than the S20.

The Galaxy S20 FE cannot record 8K video either. But this isn’t a big deal. No one has an 8K TV, so not having this feature isn’t exactly a problem. The Galaxy S20 does support 25W fast charging, however, while the S20 FE only has 15W.

With respect to design, the Galaxy S20 FE has a flatter front design; the display is not curved – it’s just a big, flat slab. It still looks great, despite the fact the S20 FE is made from plastic, unlike the glass-backed S20.

The S20 FE is also available in a bunch of color options too:

Galaxy S20 FE Colors:

Navy

Lavender

Mint

Red

White

Orange

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specs

Screen: 6.5-inch AMOLED (2400×1080: 120 Hz)

CPU: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB, expandable up to 1TB

Rear cameras: Triple-lens: 12MP main (ƒ/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2), 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom (ƒ/2.4)

Front camera: 32MP (ƒ/2.2)

Battery size: 4,500 mAh

Size: 6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches

Weight: 6.7 ounces

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Launch Event

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What Size Battery Does The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Have? The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on a 4,500 mAh battery. But because it runs a lower-resolution display than the Galaxy S20, you will get a massive battery uplift over the more expensive S20 model. The FE’s display is also a 120Hz panel. And you get 5G too.

Q: Does The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Have Expandable Storage? Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE supports microSD cards (up to 1TB). This means you can store hours of films and movies on the phone’s SD card. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is only available in one specification: it comes with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM.

Q: What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Dimensions? The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5in OLED display and the phone itself has the following dimensions: 6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches

Q: What Color is The Galaxy S20 FE Available In? The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in the following color options: Navy Lavender Mint Red White Orange

