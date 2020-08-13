Compare thousands of iPhone SE 2020 deals and offers from the UK’s biggest phone networks – filter by data amount, upfront cost, monthly cost, and more…

Best iPhone SE 2020 Deals & Offers

Should I Get The iPhone SE 2020?

The iPhone SE 2020 is a very interesting proposition from Apple. It is effectively an iPhone 8 redux. But that’s only half the story. Yes, it looks and feels just like the iPhone 8, sharing its design language and many of its specs but there is much more to this phone than that.

The price is the main thing that attracts most people to the iPhone SE 2020. But did you know that the iPhone SE 2020 runs the same CPU as the iPhone 11 Pro? Apple’s A13 CPU is more powerful, faster, and more efficient than the CPU you’ll find inside £1000 Android phone.

This means you’re getting an iPhone that is as powerful as Apple’s current £1000 flagship devices. Only with the iPhone SE 2020, you’re getting all of that performance for better than half the price. As you can see from the iPhone SE 2020 deals above, the SE 2020 is extremely accessible, whatever your budget – contract offers start from as little as £27 a month.

iPhone SE 2020 Benefits

Size

The iPhone SE 2020 is the same size as the iPhone 8. It has a 4.7in LCD display and its dimensions come in at 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm, making it the smallest and most portable phone Apple currently makes. If you’re after a small iPhone that packs in plenty of performance, the iPhone SE 2020 is basically impossible to beat right now.

No FACE ID

If you don’t like the idea of using your face to unlock your phone, and you’d prefer to stick with TouchID, as well as have a home button on your iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020 is the only new iPhone you can buy that meets this criterion – it does not have FACE ID, TouchID remains in place, and so too does Apple’s iconic home button.

Price

As noted throughout this post, the iPhone SE 2020 is Apple’s cheapest iPhone – by a considerable margin. The phone costs £419 to buy outright in the UK, so picking up the iPhone SE 2020 on contract makes it significantly cheaper than Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

As you can see in the table at the top of this post, iPhone SE 2020 deals start from as little as £27 a month. Similarly, you can pick up iPhone SE 2020 offers with Unlimited Data at very competitive monthly prices – you’ll want to use the filter and search for deals with 30GB+ to find these deals.

Apple’s A13 Bionic Chipset

Apple’s current SoC (system on a chip), the A13, is the powerhouse that drives all of its iPhones’ capabilities – everything from your apps to running iOS and taking pictures is handled by the A13 Bionic chipsets and, of course, the phone’s memory. Basically, a CPU is integral to a phone’s overall performance.

Right now, Apple’s A13 Bionic CPU is leagues ahead of the competition – it’s faster, more powerful, and more efficient. There is not an Android phone on the planet that can beat the iPhone SE 2020 with respect to performance – not even £1200 Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

For this reason, when you buy the iPhone SE 2020, for around 70% less than the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20, you’re getting access to the most powerful mobile CPU on the planet. Apple’s CPUs are so good, the company is now switching away from Intel chips on its MacBooks. From 2020 onwards, Apple’s Macs and iMacs will run on the same chips as its iPhones and iPads.

iPhone SE 2020 Specifications

Display: 4.7-inch display

Resolution: 1334 x 750, 326 ppi

Front Camera: 7MP f/2.2 aperture

Rear Camera: 12MP f/1.8 aperture and a six-element lens

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Memory: 3GB RAM

Battery: 1,821 mAh

Price: Starting at £419

Finding The Best iPhone SE 2020 Contract

When looking for the best iPhone SE 2020 deal or offer, price is only one component of the equation. The overall cost of your iPhone SE 2020 contract is important, but you need to make sure it will sufficiently serve your needs. You need to make sure you get enough data. Failure to get enough will result in you running out of data and then getting charged for going over.

You DO NOT want this, so as a general rule of thumb we always advise our readers to go with a MINIMUM of 10GB per month. You’re best off going with either 20GB-30GB+ a month or, if you can stretch it, Unlimited Data plans. This will mean you have no limits on the amount of data you use; Unlimited Data plans for the iPhone SE 2020 are more expensive, but if you use your phone a lot they are definitely worth it.

Most people will be fine with anywhere from 10GB to 30GB a month. You just have to find your own personal sweet spot based on how much data you plan on using and how much you can afford to spend per month on your iPhone SE 2020 contract. Just don’t go with anything less than 10GB; it’ll end up costing you more in the long run.

Now you know what to look for, use the iPhone SE 2020 Deals Generator at the top of this page to find your perfect iPhone SE 2020 offer. And remember: use the filters to sort the deals by Monthly Cost, Data, Network, and Best Sellers. It’s super-simple to use, it pulls in thousands of offers, and it’ll ensure you get the absolute best deal on your iPhone SE 2020.